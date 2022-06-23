People may have witnessed videos showing different bridal entries, and unique bridal looks but this video that has been running viral shows something different. The viral video has created a buzz on the internet, where a bride can be seen playing the drums at her wedding. After watching, the video has left many people amazed and amused at the same time on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show a bride in her wedding attire playing the drums while portraying a beautiful smile. The wedding party guests are also seen enjoying themselves and dancing to the beats of the drums.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, the bride, Lainee Hunter wrote, "Alright alright it’s made the grid. Thank you to all who captured this spontaneous moment, @matthewtopper_ who provided the most epic music, @bluehillfarm for allowing this riff-raff to celebrate our wedding, and @travisbarker who I’ve admired since I started playing at 12 years old. I still only use my Travis Barker X @zildjiancompany stick bag- red, black, and white checkered."

Netizens call her 'coolest bride ever'

The video of the bride-turned-drummer has grabbed attention on the internet and has garnered around 3,600 likes and still counting.

The share has also prompted people to express their views, "Congratulations!!!! You are INCREDIBLE!!! I love this so much. I’ve watched it 3 times," a user wrote.

Another user chimed in, "You are just badass awesome on a whole different level." The third user expressed, "This is the coolest thing I’ve ever see a bride do by a landslide."

Image: Instagram/@lainee_hunter