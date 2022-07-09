Video Shows Man Spitting On Clothes While Ironing; 'Fresh Clothes' Quip Netizens

There is no dearth of bizarre videos on the internet and no denying that such videos are at times entertaining, but on some occasions can be repulsive. You might have seen people ironing clothes by sprinkling water on them to make a perfect crease. But for now, a viral video shows a man spitting on garments while ironing them. The video has left people disgusted online.

The viral video of ironing opens up to show an elderly man sipping water from a tumbler while ironing clothes. He then spits the water onto a white shirt. The man repeats the action several times, sprinkling water on the sleeves of the shirt, then folding it and covering the entire piece of cloth. As the video progressed, it showed an old-fashioned coal-fired metal iron right next to him, suggesting that the man runs a professional ironing service. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Natural water sprayer".

The viral video of the man ironing clothes has left many people disgusted online, with many expressing themselves in the comments section. The video has garnered around 209K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has also prompted many to express their opinion. "The fact that he is not using the spray bottle in front of him (sic)", a user wrote. A second user quipped, "Modern Problems require modern solutions". A third user expressed, "Perfume laga rha kapron par (spraying perfume on clothes)".

(Image: @penduproduction/Instagram)