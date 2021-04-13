Video: Woman Struggling To Parallel Park Car Gets Help From Another Woman; There's A Twist

Parallel parking is a skill not all drivers can ace. Testifying the same is a hilarious video that shows a woman tenaciously trying to park her car between two others. The clip was initially shared on TikTok but later made its way to Twitter where it has racked up over eight and a half million views.

The video starts by showing a woman struggling to park her black-hued car on the side of the street. However, despite several measured steps, she is unable to manoeuvre her car successfully. In an effort to parallel park her vehicle, she steps out of her car and indulges in several other rib-tickling tactics, all of which prove of no use.

As the clip proceeds, help arrives in form of a woman who guides her patiently until she aces parallel parking. Overjoyed, the two women hug after the completion of the tricky move. However, a few seconds later, the woman is left astonished as it turns out that her helper was none other than the driver of the parked behind her.

The way I screamed after watching the end of this video! ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/gTmu58sezO — Stepmother of Dragons ðŸ² (@cheembeam) April 12, 2021

'Tricky'

Since shared, the video has racked up over 400 likes along with dozens of comments. While many said that they couldn't stop laughing, others were left stunned by the woman's helper who herself drove after spending so much time guiding the amateur driver to parallel park. "Btw, I’m not laughing at homegirl trying to parallel park, I’m laughing at the woman who helped her at the end," write a user. "why wouldn't she just move her car omggggg," write another user questioning the women's helper. "She was probably teaching her life lesson," quipped a third user.

Tough love. — gimme your waffle (@tsjwaffle) April 13, 2021

when I saw her get in the car right behind and pull out...now sister pic.twitter.com/TcrrQfQci1 — Is my show on? (@ismyshowon) April 12, 2021

Btw, I’m not laughing at homegirl trying to parallel park, I’m laughing at the woman who helped her at the end. ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤¦ðŸ¾‍â™€ï¸ — Stepmother of Dragons ðŸ² (@cheembeam) April 12, 2021

why wouldn't she just move her car omggggg — damien | ðŸ¦ (@deling_city) April 12, 2021

Image Credits: cheembeam/Twitter