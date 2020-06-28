Vikas Khanna Announces His 3rd Ph.D.; Subject Of Doctoral Thesis Leaves Netizens Impressed

Masterchef, author, filmmaker and a double Ph.D. holder, Vikas Khanna is all set to work on his 3rd Ph.D. (A Doctor of Philosophy). Khanna who has been in news for serving over 17 million meals in the last three months of Coronavirus pandemic, took to his Twitter handle to share the news.

Khanna wrote that his 3rd Ph.D. would be in: 'Climate Change effects on Pollination, Natural Cycles, Soul Structures, and Spices.' His first doctoral thesis was on Indian cuisine and festivals while the second one was given to him by for his outstanding record of culinary art, philanthropy, altruism and humanitarianism and his global reach as a chef.

Working on my 3rd PhD

Climate Change effects on Pollination, Natural Cycles, Soul Structures and Spices. pic.twitter.com/f19Kba25B1 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 28, 2020

Reactions

How do you manage to juggle between these job roles.Deeply inspiring 👏🏻👏🏻 — Sneha (@Sneha_Aadya) June 28, 2020

Best Wishes 🙏🏻 The subject You have chosen is very nice, climate change is the most important thing right now, I will be eager to know more about this. — Supriya (@D_Supriya) June 28, 2020

Sometime i feel you are super human.. — isha sharma (@ishasha98773193) June 28, 2020

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna is organising a massive food distribution drive this week to provide meals and essential supplies to thousands of Dabbawalas in Mumbai as well as widows in Vrindavan facing hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 48-year-old world-renowned chef, author, and film-maker is coordinating to deliver more than 1.4 million meals, including dry ration, juices, and essential cleaning supplies for over 5,000 families of Dabbawalas and television support staff such as spot boys in Mumbai during the distribution drive called "Utsav". The precision of Mumbai's famed Dabbawalas in distributing food to hundreds of thousands of people daily in the metropolis became a case study at Harvard.

Moved by their plight as the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown in India has adversely impacted their work, Khanna said he is working to ensure that enough dry ration meals, vegetables, and essential cleaning supplies are delivered to them as well as to those working as TV support staff so that they don't have to leave their homes for anything for the next few weeks. Khanna is also coordinating the distribution of 500,000 meals and essential medical supplements and herbal drinks for widows in Vrindavan, a place Khanna says has a special meaning for him in his journey to becoming the Michelin-star chef.

17 Millionth Meal is dedicated to #NYRescueMission

In 2000, due to circumstances I landed up in @NYCRescue, a homeless shelter in NY.

It took me a lot of positivity & energy to rise. This place is sacred to me.

I truly thank those who try to bury us and those who nurture us. pic.twitter.com/Pebj2UrjkL — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 27, 2020

