VIRAL: Glass Octopus With Transparent Skin Caught On Cam, Netizens Call It 'unbelievable'

A video of a glass octopus taken by a group of academics has piqued people's interest. An incredible sight to observe, the animal is gliding through the water, flaunting its see-through skin.

“The Ocean holds wonders and guarantees we haven’t even imagined, a lot much less found,” said Wendy Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Ocean Institute.

The footage was posted on the Schmidt Ocean Institute's Instagram page a few days ago. The Glass Octopus is a pelagic octopus species that has been found in tropical and subtropical latitudes all over the world. The octopus' optic nerve, eyeballs, and digestive tract (the silvery portion in the centre) are the only visible possibilities, as per the video.

The Internet's appreciation for the creature

People were mesmerised by the film, and several wrote multiple comments expressing their surprise. Some others used the words "beautiful" and "great" to express their feelings.

An Instagram user said, "She's lovely and unbelievable!" One person said, "What a superb creature." “Unimaginable,” said the third.

“Expeditions like these educate us why we have to improve our efforts to revive and higher perceive marine ecosystems in all places–as a result of the nice chain of life that begins within the ocean is important for human well being and wellbeing,” said Wendy Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Ocean Institute, as per a statement revealed by the group.

Schmidt Ocean Institute

Through technical improvements, data-rich observation and analysis, and open sharing of knowledge, the Schmidt Ocean Institute supports research and exploration programmes that help increase the understanding of the world's oceans.

The Institute is dedicated to the vision that technological innovation would continue to play a crucial role in expanding human abilities to understand nature.

The Institute dedicates its efforts to the study of the seas over an intentionally broad array of research objectives because the Earth's oceans are a critically endangered and least understood portion of the environment.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.