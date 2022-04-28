Viral Video: Man Delivers Milk In Three-wheeler Automobile Resembling Formula 1 Car; WATCH

There is no denial of the fact that Indians are smart enough when it comes to innovative inventions or what we like to call 'jugaad'. Creative solutions to daily problems have garnered such attention that many such inventions have gone on to garner accolades at the global level. A video featuring one such invention shows a man, appearing to drive a three-wheeled vehicle which holds a strong resemblance to a Formula 1 car, however, one close look at the automobile will make us realise that the driver, is in fact, using the innovative car to deliver milk.

The now-viral video, which appears to have been recorded from inside a car, depicts a bizarre three-wheeler vehicle, which looks similar to an F1 racecar, storming on a dusty lane. As the camera approached the vehicle, it can be seen that the driver was wearing a black jacket and helmet, similar to those worn by F1 drivers, however, the contents of the vehicle were vessels of milk, presumably for delivery at different residences. The video was shared by Roads of Mumbai on Twitter under the caption, "When you want to become an F1 driver, but the family insists on helping the dairy business."

When you want to become a F1 driver, but the family insists in helping the dairy business 👇😜 pic.twitter.com/7xVQRvGKVb — Roads of Mumbai 🇮🇳 (@RoadsOfMumbai) April 28, 2022

Netizens' reaction to the video

The viral video has undoubtedly left netizens puzzled. It has garnered reactions from several users with many tagging business tycoon Anand Mahindra on the comment section as the Mahindra Group Chairman is known for promoting such innovative inventions on his social media handle. The video has garnered more than 100 K views accompanied by a plethora of likes and comments. A user wrote, "@anandmahindrasir what you have to say about this?? " A second user wrote, "Fastest doodhwala ever". Meanwhile, a third user wrote, "Where there's a will there's a way!!!kudos to this guy".

It’s a wonder Mahindra has not already put his comments on this — nirmalavodafone 🇮🇳 (@nirmalavodafone) April 28, 2022

I think, Mr.Anand Mahindra should watch this Innovative Idea. Thanks for the Vedio. 🙏 — SOMNATH PANJA (@SOMNATHPANJA17) April 28, 2022

@anandmahindra sir would love this — Netizen (@Netizen0101) April 28, 2022

@anandmahindra will love this — Jitendra Jain (@JitendraJain_) April 28, 2022

Image: Unsplash