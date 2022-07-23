Viral Video: Man's Promptness Saves Girl From Freak Accident; WATCH

A momentary lapse of attention can at times become fatal, and a good presence of mind can be life-saving. Exemplifying both, a recent video shows how a man saved a girl on a bicycle from hitting a pole on the street. His quick thinking saved the youngster in the nick of time from what could have been a fatal accident.

The viral video opens up to show the man in a blue t-shirt and on a bicycle talking to his friends on the pavement near the road. He suddenly turned around his head, appearing to hear something, and jumped from his bicycle. Before others could understand anything, the man ran a few steps and grabbed a girl coming towards him on a bicycle at high speed. The spot where he caught the girl is inches away from a street pole seen in the video. The girl's bicycle lands on the pavement and she escaped unhurt. The location of the video is still unknown, while it surfaced on Reddit with a caption, "Man prevents a little girl from colliding with pole"

The trending video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet with many users calling him a saviour. The video has garnered around 82K upvotes accompanied by several comments. Users on Reddit have praised the quick thinking of the man. A user wrote, " Good on ya, man. That's some good s**t". A second user wrote, "This guy hella deserves a lot more than what he got from internet fame. Dude saved her like, her teeth, her face. Head injuries are no joke. I fell over and broke my spine and skull. Just falling backward and landing wrong".

