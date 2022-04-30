Viral Video Of A Man Feeding Water To Mammal Receives Netizens' Praise; Watch

The heatwave that has gripped the country in the last couple of days has made life difficult not just for humans, but for animals, too. But while humans have the option to fight the harsh hot weather by confining themselves to the comfort of their rooms, a lot of animals lack that privilege. In such conditions, animals, who while not having the gift of linguistic speech can express themselves just as well as humans, need a little bit of support and small acts of kindness goes a long way; and like the Buddha said, "Mankind have love, animals have affection. The harmonious and beautiful world is revealed."

A recent video posted on social media shows such an act of kindness and is winning the hearts of netizens from India, and abroad. In the video, that has now gone viral, a man can be seen offering water to an Armadillo, a type of mammal, in what looks like a dry rugged field.

As the video begins, the animal appears cautious and afraid of the man who approaches it with a large water can in his hands. The animal relaxes soon after as the man starts pouring the water on its body, allowing it to drink some of it. The video shared by Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer, was beautifully captioned, "Offering few drops of water to the thirsty is the best offering to god…". The video was credited to Santosh Sagar. See the post below:

Offering few drops of water to the thirsty is the best offering to god…

(Via Santosh sagar) pic.twitter.com/UHrwKzTHoy — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 26, 2022

'Awesome', Netizens react

Since being shared, the video has been melting hearts online and has garnered over 35K views with several likes, retweets and comments.

"Ye bejubaan Bina lafzoon ke bhi duyayen dete Hain", a user wrote, while a second commented, "Soo touching and beautiful and praiseworthy".

A third user wrote, "Awesome work....".

