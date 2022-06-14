Viral Video Of Golden Retriever Strolling Fearlessly Among Tigers Leaves Netizens Baffled

There is no denial to the fact that the antics of dogs are always heartwarming to watch. They are the most faithful creatures on the earth when it comes to loyalty. A video currently doing rounds on the internet depicts a golden retriever roaming fearlessly in the company of tigers and the irony was that these wild cats didn't try to harm the dog despite it being an easy prey.

The video opens up to the golden retriever roaming fearlessly despite being surrounded by Tigers. However, the reason behind the brave act will for sure win your heart. According to the post, the Tigers, when they were cubs, were fed milk by the dog and due to this, they think that she is their mother. The video was shared under the username Tiger Bigfan on Instagram. "It's not easy for the dog mother to raise several tiger children", read the caption on the video.

The video garnered traction on social media and has left many in shock initially. Only people understood the reason behind this behaviour shown by the tigers. Ever since it was shared, the video received a plethora of views and likes with many lauding the sweet bonding between the Tigers and their 'mother' dog.

Netizens say, 'I love how the dog keeps the peace'

The video has accumulated around 1.2 million views accompanied by several comments. The video has prompted many to express their views, "Tigers are cool with her, maybe that last long", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "Something isn't right here". A third user wrote, "Please take the dog out of this place".

Image: Instagram/@tiger__bigfan