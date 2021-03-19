Viral Video Of Man Skateboarding With Cranberry Juice Now Up For Sale As NFT For $500,000

Hopping on Non-fungible tokens (NFT), a man who became an internet celebrity in 2020 after his video on TikTok skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ went viral, is selling the original video footage to the buyers. As per reports, the bidding will be starting at $500,000. In late September 2020, Nathan Apodaca’s video of himself skateboarding and lip-syncing to ‘Dreams’ while also taking swigs from a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice, went viral on TikTok.

Eventually, the song and the juice became one of the biggest trends in the year that was majorly gripped with the COVID-19 pandemic. By Mid-October last year, as per LoudWire report, the song returned to the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since 1977 and several internet users began posting their own covers of the hit. Ocean Spray even gifted Apodaca his own cranberry-coloured pickup truck that the internet celebrity used to recreate the video himself, which also went viral.

Apodaca to sell the clip as NFT

Rising to internet fame and now having verified pages on several social media platforms, Apodaca, now also has his own merchandise and a manager. It was this manager who told TMZ that the TikTok star is now planning on selling the original skateboarding video as an NFT and will be available on Rarible.com starting from March 19 and the starting bid is $500,000 or Rs 3,62,37,450.

In the huge sum, the owner of the original ‘Dreams’ clip will get the video that Apodaca took on his phone, meaning, no ‘Dreams’ and no clearly-visible Ocean Spray logo because the TikTok star does not have the rights to profit off those brands. Apodaca’s manager also revealed that the internet celebrity is planning on buying his parents a house with the money he earns by selling the clip along with opening an event centre in Idaho Falls, his home.

NFT stands for ‘non-fungible token’ and it operates on blockchain technology, similar to Bitcoin in some aspects because unlike Bitcoin that will eventually be mined, NFT remains one-of-a-kind. NFT can not be bought or sold in fractional amounts and it can not be traded as well for another identical NFT. Further, like several other cryptocurrency tokens, the NFT operates on the Etherium blockchain and is stored in a digital wallet.

