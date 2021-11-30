Viral Video Of Man Writing 'Diesel' On Fuel Tank Amazes Netizens | Watch

Catchphrases written behind trucks and matadors in India are not just quirky but showcase the excellent calligraphic skills of those who write them. One such video is of a painter who writes 'Diesel' on a fuel tank of what seems to be a truck is now going viral on Twitter. The man's impeccable brush strokes with orange colour added to his speed and accuracy are next-level.

The 22-second video was shared on Twitter handle 'Gabbar Singh' earlier today and has amassed over 169.9k views. Originally from Songbird, the video was shared with the caption "I'm watching this on loop". The viral video has now received over 1k retweets and 81 quoted tweets, in addition to over 8k likes and counting. Take a look at the extraordinary calligraphy skills of this painter:

I m watching this on loop. 😦 pic.twitter.com/HpMR9dI3Q6 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 29, 2021

'He makes it look so simple'

Netizens were left amazed at the amazing calligraphy skills this man showcased. While some were left guessing until he completed the last stroke, some smart Twitteratis figured it right at the beginning. However, there were few who wanted to perfect the write-up to whole another level. "This is beautiful.. but the OCD in me wants the small black portion next to the letter 'L' to be colored orange. It's making me uncomfortable", the viewer wrote. Take a look at some more reactions here:

Yes, one has to look at it in a loop,

in my case for 5 times,

Twice, even after getting the hint from one of the replies...

Diesel it is. — Kuntal Amin (@KuntalAmin) November 29, 2021

Even I watched it several times, just surprises you at the end by how simple he makes it look. — Indian 🇮🇳 (@iChitresh) November 30, 2021

Very cool. It comes together in the last second. — Rajiv Nema Indori (@RajivNemaIndori) November 30, 2021

M. F. Hussain in his younger days, new great in the making. — Manoj Funny (@Manoj49151909) November 30, 2021

I can't believe ppl are not getting what he wrote. It's pretty clear it's "DIESEL" — Abid Ansari (@KingAvid14) November 30, 2021

He shuld be made PM of this country. At least he knows what he is writing. And in the end it make sense. 👏👏 — om (@sinh_om) November 30, 2021

Painter writes 'STOP' on mud-flap in less than 20 strokes

In another similar video that went viral in 2019, a painter used less than 20 strokes to write 'STOP' on the mud-flap of a truck. Netizens not only laud his brush-stroke skills, but they were also in awe of this precision and speed. The video shared in February 2019 received over 2.52 lakh views and over 21,000 reactions.

(Image: @GabbarSingh_Twitter)