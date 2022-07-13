Viral Video Shows Group Of Monkeys Using Smartphone With Ease; Internet Explodes

There's no denying the fact that watching animal videos have an element of entertainment and joy, and the antics of animals rarely fail to bring a smile to the faces of those watching it. In a recent video, a group of monkeys using a mobile phone like it is an everyday activity for them surfaced online.

The viral video opens up to show a man holding the phone while two monkeys appear to be engrossed in it. A third is also seen joining in and getting a view of the screen. Moments later, one of the monkeys then holds the phone and starts scrolling the screen in an intriguing way. Another small monkey is also seen pulling the elderly monkey to get its attention and divert it from the gadget. The video emerged on Twitter, a user wrote "Craze Of Social Media".

Craze Of Social Media🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/UiLboQLD32 — Queen Of Himachal (@himachal_queen) July 10, 2022

There are several monkey videos emerging on the internet. Earlier, a viral video of a monkey melted the hearts of many on the internet. The video opens up to show an infant monkey that got separated from its family being sent back to its kin. The baby monkey was taken by wildlife experts for rehabilitation and they decided to send it back after it was done. The video emerged on Twitter and garnered around 1 million views.

Netizens call it 'hilarious'

The viral video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has amassed around 178.1K views accompanied by several likes and retweets. The video has also prompted many to express their views, "Indeed. Hilarious and watch curiosity and facial expression . Aping us", a user wrote. Another user spelled, "Smart Chimpaaaaanzeeeee!". One other user wrote, "Highly addictive".

Indeed. Hilarious and watch curiosity and facial expression 😂😂 😂. Aping us — Brig. Jay Kaul , Veteran (@Jaykaul) July 11, 2022

Highly addictive — 🇮🇳Nilay/નિલય/निलय (@ngandhi004) July 10, 2022

Image: Twitter/@himachal_queen