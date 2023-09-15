Viral: YouTuber, Dressed In In Garbage Bag, Crashes New York Fashion Week

The recently concluded New York Fashion Week makes for one of the biggest events in the fashion world, owing to its long-standing legacy. The gala lineup of events, however, is in the news now for an incident - rather a prank - which authorities let slip through. The incident in question features a YouTuber who crashed an ongoing fashion show.

3 things you need to know

The New York Fashion Week commenced on September 7 this year. It will conclude on September 13.

The YouTuber in question is 21-year-old Fred Beyer.

Beyer's YouTube channel caters to the niche of often outrageous pranks.

Fred Beyer crashes New York Fashion Week

Fred Beyer managed to make his way onto the ramp at one of the concluding shows of New York Fashion Week. The YouTuber was outrageously dressed in a garbage bag fashioned as a hoodie which he wore over casual pink shorts. He added another hilarious touch to his 'look' with a shower cap.



The video shows Beyer confidently making his way onto the runway, performing a bit of an exaggerated walk. He can also be seen shaking hands with a model exiting the ramp who also buys into the narrative. While Beyer's offense does not immediately register - either to the seated audience or the security personnel, the latter are quick to catch on. A security personnel manages to nab Beyer right before he reaches the end of the runway. The tackle is what lets the seated audience in on the prank.

Fred Beyer's YouTube niche is pranks

Beyer, true to his niche, has put himself in multiple outrageous situations. One of his previous pranks which involves him walking into a library and trying to pull a fake fire alarm, has reached almost a million views. Beyer has also tried the same prank, this time upping the stakes, at a police station.