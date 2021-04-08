Walmart Employee Who Was Fired, Drives Car Through Store's Front Door; See Pictures

A Walmart employee in North Carolina, who was recently fired, drove his car through the front door of the Walmart he had formerly worked at. The 32-year-old Lacy Cordell Gentry, the alleged driver, drove through the facility at around 5:59am and has now been taken into custody. According to the reports by the New York Daily News, no injuries have been reported so far. City of Concord, NC - Police Department took to its official Facebook handle and shared image of the damaged store along with the suspect’s image.

Ex employee drives through Walmart

According to the caption, the police department has charged the man into the Walmart located at 5825 Thunder Road, Concord. He has been charged with two felony counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official, felony Breaking and Entering. He has also been charged with two misdemeanour counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and other charges relating to property damage. Currently, he is at the Cabarrus County Jail under $100,000 bond. The Police department released a statement saying that Gentry was operating his 2015 Volkswagen Passat and caused substantial damage through it.

(Image Credits: Concord Police Department)

On reading about it, netizens took over the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "There are hardly any consequences for this behavior nowadays". Another person wrote, "So glad nobody was injured! If this were a few hours later I think it would be a different story". Thanking that everybody is safe, another user wrote, "I am not going to make light,fun or be judgemental about this person. Why you might ask because I don't know what his mental status may be and/or if it was medical or medication related. While I don't condone the actions I don't know this person's story or why he felt the need to do what he did. I am glad everyone is safe and unharmed. I pray for everyone involved. If you disagree with me its ok but remember we all have a right to our on opinion".

(Image Credits: Facebook/ConcordNCPolice)

