Watch: Australian Pet Dog Draws Flower On Canvas Using Paintbrush; Netizens Say 'wow'

Remember the cute video of a dog assisting a human buddy with washing that went viral on social media? Her human companion, Mary & Secret, has now uploaded yet another video of the dog on their Instagram account. Secret, the Australian Shephard, is seen painting on a canvas with a paintbrush in the video. The video is adorably cute. The painting session was a lot of fun for Mary and her companion dog Secret, as evidenced by this video. Secret sketched a yellow flower without any help, and the Internet was taken aback.

Pet dog draws flower

The video caption read, "Secret drew a sunflower!Or maybe it’s a daisy? We’ve been having a lot of fun working on painting different shapes and brush strokes lately, and she’s getting to the point where she can make recognizable shapes on her own without targets This is her first, and I’m so proud of her (sic)."

Secret's artistic abilities have wowed the internet. One of the internet users wrote, "I ahve already seen some dogs do painting but this tops everything." To which, Marry respond, "She can chose whatever she wants but she will almost draw what we have been working on! She definitely gets creative though!" Another user wrote, "seriously the dog made this? Wow." In response to the comment,, Marry wrote, "My dad thought I did and it was sweet how he pretended it was a very impressive painting before I told him."

Similar incident

A few months back, a video of a dog helping his owner do laundry has surfaced from Australia, which is a lovely incident. It is the same dog. Secret, an Australian shepherd, is a laundry wizard, according to his owner Mary. "We did some laundry together this morning! It’s amazing how anything can be fun when you’re doing it with a friend," reads the caption.

The dog can be seen jumping up to take laundry out of the washing machine in the clip. He even goes so far as to close the machine's door. Later, the owner can be seen sitting and hanging the clothes on a hanger, while Secret hangs everything in the closet. He even neatly stacks some in the drawers before closing them.

Picture Credit: Mary & Secret - Insta

