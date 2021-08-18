WATCH: Insects Mimic Orchid Flowers To Blend In Surroundings; Leave Netizens In Awe

Stunning footage of the Orchid Mantis or Hymenopus Coronatus insects that appear like flower petals has taken the internet by storm. Shared by an insect enthusiast named Adrian Kozakiewicz on his Instagram handle, the clip that has garnered over 5 million views depicts insects that can seamlessly blend in their surroundings due to their flower-like body structure in various bright colours as pink and white that reflect vibrant hues. While the insect species do not live on orchids, it gives a remarkably well look that resembles a flower or orchid.

Orchid Mantis, located in the tropical forests of Southeast Asia, are very popular critters for their deceitful mimicry to natural vegetation such as plants or flowers. This gives the insects easy access to unsuspecting prey in the wilderness. At times, the insects’ flower-like attractiveness provides stimulus to potential prey that moves to the creature’s vicinity. In the footage now viral, the tiny blooms like insects can be seen crawling on the fingers of a person as they exhibit the appearance of orchid flowers. The insects also have the ability to change their colour to some extent with respect to their background for a perfect camouflage to hunt down the prey.

It is the insects’ extraordinarily beautiful appearance, resplendent in white and pink, that catches the attention. In the clip, the flat legs of the critter can be seen hidden underneath a heart-shaped petal body structure, which, as one would agree, is extremely hard to locate. This gives the orchid mantis an uncanny resemblance to flowers. “Those are beautiful,” a commenter said, while several others dropped heart emoticons.

Leaf insects camouflage on host plants

Earlier similarly a video of leaf insects capable of camouflaging on the host plants with the colourful, leaf-like appearance almost impossible to detect had mesmerised the internet. The leaf insects can seamlessly blend with their surroundings in order to nibble their favourite plant or fruit they settle on. The colourful and “attractive” critters fascinated viewers as they crawled slowly like foliage from the tree. The footage sparked scientific discussions about the marvels of evolution and the leaf mimicry of the stick insects that can adapt to the environment’s plants for clever camouflage from the predators. Such critters that mimic flowers and leaves can wait in plain sight for an unwitting prey, as they are so “impossible to notice.”