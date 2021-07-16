WATCH: King Cobra Attempts To Tail Child Into His House At 'breakneck Speed'

A terrifying video of a king cobra attempting to monitor a child has gone viral on the Internet. It showed a two-metre-long deadly snake slithering over the gleaming floor of a front yard in Vietnam at breakneck speed while a youngster played on the floor. His grandfather, who was standing just behind him, was the one who first observed the enraged reptile approaching them. He couldn't react swiftly and yelled for help. The child's father, who was nearby, then rushed to their aid.

The child's father grabbed him and ran inside the house

As the grandfather waited to watch for the snake, the father grabbed the youngster. They dashed back into the house as quickly as they could. The grandfather was seen limping behind the boy and his father in the footage. The snake had reached the front yard and was closing the space between them even before they could approach the main glass door.

As the grandfather approached the glass door, the father returned to put the infant inside and close it. He yanked the doors open, and the grandfather grabbed a stick in case the snake slithered into the opening before they could close it. Meanwhile, the snake made a concerted effort to reach them, slithering among toys and other stuff strewn across the front yard, before they shut the door behind them.

The snake tried to enter but couldn't

The snake then attempted to enter through the entrance, but there was insufficient space. It moved out of the front yard after a few more fruitless tries to discover an opening. The family seems to have been saved by chance. The video has gotten a lot of comments on YouTube, with the majority of people commenting on the snake's pace.

“Look at that speed man,” stated an individual, urging people not to underestimate snakes or their speed, and to flee to safety as soon as possible.

One other particular person with the username “No One” commented that the snake appeared to be hungry and had amassed enough strength to launch a lethal attack. “Not defending the snake, I simply know that ‘snakes are evil’ is not the appropriate mindset,” the person added.

Image- @ViralHog/Twitter

