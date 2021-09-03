WATCH: US Health Worker’s Graceful Ballet Performance In Hospital Is Winning The Internet

A heartwarming video of a US health worker performing a ballet dance in the hospital's lobby has now become a new social media hit. First shared by the University of Utah Hospital on Twitter, the video is now extensively surfacing on social media platforms. According to a report published by the Daily Mail, the health care worker is a phlebotomist at Utah Hospital. He grooved to a 1977 recording of Richard Clayderman’s Ballade Pour Adeline.

A moment of pure joy at University of Utah Hospital❤️#uofuhealth #universityofutahhealth pic.twitter.com/kiuBPs6cbA — University of Utah Health (@UofUHealth) August 31, 2021

In the viral video, the health care worker, identified as Teva Martinson, was seen graciously dancing in his blue-coloured scrubs costume and socks. Visitors and patients were astounded to see Teva's dancing skills, and bystanders even asked if he had professional training.

The video of the dance was posted by the hospital with the caption "Pure Joy". The spokesperson of the hospital when came across the video took to the comment section and said "This was a much-needed moment of pure beauty and grace". The one-minute video clip has garnered humongous views and a flood of reactions. His elegant moves to the sound of the piano have made everyone joyful on the internet. Some users dropped a heart emoji while many enquired who was he.

omg,,,, who is he — Cal (@calvinjburke) September 1, 2021

A user who saw the video said, "Can you imagine the emotional healing this did for just these moments as people walked by? Chills saved for the next time I need to just breathe. TY for posting". Another person said, "This is exceptional, beautiful". Yet another user expressed his happiness after watching the video and said "Thanks for posting that".

This is beautiful! Who’s the dancer? — Kate Smiley (@drkatesmiley) August 31, 2021

OMG OMG OMG! Thank you! This is exceptional, beautiful. ❤️ — Starrling is Masked & Vax'd 🐦😷💉🏡☮️💙😃 (@starrling3) September 1, 2021

Earlier, a similar dance video was making rounds on social media where health care workers wearing PPE kits were seen dancing to a Bollywood song. The stress-relieving video was shared by the Mos to PMO Jitendra Singh. Sharing the video, Singh wrote, "Happy to see our frontline healthcare workers relieving their stress after finishing a door-to-door vaccination drive in the far-flung hilly terrain of district Doda".

In the video, the two healthcare workers were seen singing the popular song 'Kala Chasma' in the hills of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

VIDEO: Happy to see our frontline healthcare workers relieving their stress after finishing door-to-door vaccination drive in far-flung hilly terrains of district #Doda. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/bmNN9Xjg06 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 19, 2021

(IMAGE: TWITTER/University of Utah Health)