Watch Video Of Baby Elephant Refusing To Sleep; Netizens Say, 'Just Like Human Toddlers'

The Internet is a hub of engaging and heartwarming pictures and videos of animals. Their adorable antics never fail to leave a smile on the faces of viewers. One such video is the latest inclusion in the list that shows the cute moments of a baby elephant named Kinyei. While sharing the video on Instagram, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust documented that despite completing all her activities, Kinyei was refusing to sleep. The adorable video of the baby elephant has attracted the netizens who could not stop themselves from gushing over the cuteness.

Baby elephant refuses to sleep

In the video shared on the photosharing site, a person can be heard speaking to the baby elephant named Kinyei. However, the video showcases the cute activities of the elephant. A person can be seen trying to make her sit down, however, Kinyei is "not ready to go to sleep." In the video, the elephant can be seen trying to climb the window. In the caption, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust mentioned that Kinyei has had her milk in the evening. All other elephants have been "tucked" and the nursery has been quiet. However, the baby elephant Kinyei has been witnessing her surroundings through the window. "Kinyei is simply not ready to go to sleep! She’s had her evening milk bottles, her best friends are already tucked in next door, all around her, the Nursery is quieting down… But this fun-loving girl saw her window of opportunity to protest bedtime — and she climbed right through it!," reads a part of the caption.

In the caption, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust further revealed the rescue of the baby elephant Kinyei. They mentioned that three years back, a group on a game drive spotted the newborn elephant wandering close to the pride of lions. "Kinyei’s story began three years ago, when a group on a game drive spotted a newborn elephant wandering precariously close to a pride of lions. She was all alone, and as soon as the lions felt compelled, she would have made very easy prey. Fortunately, fate intervened, and little Kinyei is now brightening our every day," reads a part of the caption.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered over 53,500 Likes and several reactions from netizens. Some of the social media users related her to the human toddlers. One user commented, "OMG!! This is hysterical!!! What a darling personality![sic]." Another user commented, "Just love them when they are so playful! Just like human toddlers![sic]." Another user commented, "She’s just in a silly goofy mood[sic]."

(Image: @sheldricktrust/Instagram)