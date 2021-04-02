Watch: YouTuber MrBeast Spends 50 Hours Buried Alive In A Coffin, Narrates Experience

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, who goes by the name MrBeast, recently sealed himself in a coffin and remained buried for 50 hours in one of the most dangerous stunts ever performed online. MrBeast, who has more than 57 million followers on YouTube, shared the video on Sunday and instantly moved to the top charts globally. The video has garnered more than 54 million views and 3.1 million upvotes since being uploaded.

'Probably the dumbest thing I've ever done'

The video starts with MrBeast lying inside a transparent coffin that has already been laid down in a ditch. MrBeast then explains the task and says, “probably the dumbest thing I have ever done”. The ditch is then filled up with sand using a crane and a tombstone is placed above that reads, “MrBeast RIP for 24 50 hours”. The 12-minute-long video shows how MrBeast spent 50 hours inside the coffin with three cameras, a walkie-talkie, a pillow, a blanket, and some food.

The coffin that he uses is fully ventilated with air conditioning so the only hard part of the task is that he doesn’t get to stand up straight for 50 hours. The catch is that if MrBeast decides to get out earlier than the time he has set for the task, his friends get to tase him with a real taser wherever they want. As MrBeast manages to complete the task, he breaks into tears realising that he will be going out after spending 50-long hours inside a coffin buried deep in the ground.

Netizens have flooded the comment section of the video with appreciative messages, praising MrBeast for his dedication. Some even suggested that he should submit the raw footage of the task to the Guinness World Records. “I wouldn’t be able to last 10 seconds In a coffin... I would have a mental breakdown instantly,” one individual wrote in the comment section.

(Image Credit: AP)

