Wedding Photographer Falls In Swimming Pool; The Couple's Reaction Is Unmissable | WATCH

Weddings are usually an extravagant mess. There is always too much happening at the same time and comes along with it the stress to capture it all, all the special moments, and all emotions that families can look back to fondly. In an attempt to get one such picture-perfect moment, a photographer went out of his way, quite literally, to click the shot of a newly married couple.

Wedding photographer falls in swimming pool

In the hilarious video that has been shared by his wedding photography team @aperinastudios on Instagram, the photographer can be seen trying to capture the newly-married couple's entry. However, to everyone's surprise, the wedding photographer topples into the swimming pool during his attempt.

The reaction of the young couple was also captured during the incident and was shared by the studio over Doises-- 'Oh no.' In the video, the couple expresses shock over the photographer's sudden fall only to laugh off the incident in the end. "What happened? Here's what happens in slomo", aperinastudios captioned the Instagram reel. In the comments section, the photographer who was the star of the hilarious wedding blooper said, "Sorry to steal the spotlight.'

Several reactions poured in on the trending video with netizens asking if the photographer, and more importantly the photo gear was okay. Given the expensive gear used by the wedding photographers, netizens asked if the water did any damage to the camera. To everyone's relief, the studio responded to the reactions and confirmed that despite the fall, all was well. "Yes it (camera) survived, walkie didn't survive", they wrote. Here's the trending video--

Netizens React

