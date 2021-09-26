Whale Surprises People As It Takes Rainbow Breath, Viral Video Thrills Netizens; Watch

Sea creatures are fascinating because they are one-of-a-kind and separate from the chaos of human life. Videos of these aquatic creatures occasionally go viral on the internet and people enjoy watching them because it gives them a glimpse of marine life. A similar video depicting a moment of the "alpha of the sea" - whale - is being circulated on social media. In the video, the giant whale is seen taking the rainbow breath.

The video was shared on Instagram by Australia tourism's official account. The caption of the video read, "Who knew whales had magical rainbow breath!? The team on board @catbaloucruises were greeted by this friendly humpback whale while cruising around #YuinCountry on the @sapphirecoastnsw. Turns out these majestic creatures are just as curious about us as we are about them!" People are seen taking pictures of the whale, which is right in front of them, in the video. The whale then does the "rainbow breath" and astonishes every person present.

The whale astonishes people present there as well as netizens

The video was shared around 12 hours ago and since then, it has garnered around two lakh views. It has also attracted a huge number of comments from netizens who seemed to be thrilled by the video. One Instagram user wrote, "the level of lifespan is higher than it was 40 years ago." Another person commented, "Everyone was watching it through their phone screen."

The third comment on the video read, "So beautiful creatures, we have to save them."

Fascinating videos of whales

In another captivating video, a curious whale gently prodded a woman on the paddleboard and pushed it forward before swimming exactly beneath it. The 54-second video went viral on social media almost immediately, with over 2.7 million views and several comments. The paddleboarder, on the other hand, has been dubbed "fortunate" because she was uninjured by the sea creature.

Creo que hoy hice el mejor video con drone de ballenas de mi vida. pic.twitter.com/hBUiTWWDL6 — maxi jonas (@maxijonas) September 1, 2021

Another video depicts a humpback whale nearly landing on people snorkelling in the same water. The incident occurred near the Japanese island of Okinawa. Patrick Davis, a photographer was diving with his fiancee when the terrifying video was shot underwater. When the whale surfaced just a few feet away from the pair, they were swimming back to their boat.

Image: Instagram/@australia