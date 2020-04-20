What Is Getty Museum Challenge? A Fun Recreation Of Famous Art Using Household Objects

Recently, the official social media accounts for the J. Paul Getty Museum announced a challenge which took the internet by storm. In this challenge, the Getty Museum challenged people to feel artistically inspired and recreate their favourite artwork while being indoors and practising social distancing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The challenge urged people to use three household items and recreate the artwork using only those items.

What is Getty Museum Challenge?

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.



🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items



And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

The Getty Museum Challenge was introduced in order for people to get creative during the lockdown. After the challenge was introduced on social media, a number of people posted photos of their art recreations using only minimal household items. The challenge was reportedly inspired by the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam which initiated a similar challenge. The Getty Museum Challenge is also being regarded as the Getty Art Challenge on social media where a plethora of people taking up the challenge can be witnessed. Check it out below -

I forced my sister’s family to do the @gettymuseum challenge by recreating one of my favorite (though not completely historically accurate) paintings: Washington’s Crossing. #betweenartandquarantine #tussenkunstenquarantaine pic.twitter.com/gH2tB3heK9 — Hannah Hesley (@thehan12) April 19, 2020

My attempt at the Getty Museum Challenge - "Christina's World" by Andrew Wyeth #pics pic.twitter.com/sgDqsDKKAB — The Best Pictures (@BeautifuImages) April 20, 2020

The Art department have been making the most of #lockdown by getting involved in the @GettyMuseum challenge - recreating famous artworks using items at home. A challenge will be going out to pupils this week, so here's some inspiration to get the creative juices flowing... 🎨 pic.twitter.com/Y3uqubLORA — Emanuel School (@Emanuel_School) April 14, 2020

