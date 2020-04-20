What Is Getty Museum Challenge? A Fun Recreation Of Famous Art Using Household Objects

What is Getty Museum Challenge? has been one of the most common questions amid netizens on social media. Read to know how this challenge is going viral.

Recently, the official social media accounts for the J. Paul Getty Museum announced a challenge which took the internet by storm. In this challenge, the Getty Museum challenged people to feel artistically inspired and recreate their favourite artwork while being indoors and practising social distancing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The challenge urged people to use three household items and recreate the artwork using only those items. 

What is Getty Museum Challenge? 

The Getty Museum Challenge was introduced in order for people to get creative during the lockdown. After the challenge was introduced on social media, a number of people posted photos of their art recreations using only minimal household items. The challenge was reportedly inspired by the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam which initiated a similar challenge. The Getty Museum Challenge is also being regarded as the Getty Art Challenge on social media where a plethora of people taking up the challenge can be witnessed. Check it out below - 

