Who Is Caroline Jurie? Know More About The Mrs World 2020 Who Is Embroiled In Controversy

Controversy erupted at the Mrs Sri Lanka beauty pageant 2021 which was held recently on Sunday, April 5. The former winner of the title, Caroline Jurie snatched the crown from the winner, Pushpika De Silva, saying that she was divorced and hence, not eligible to win the crown, much to the shock of the audiences. However, organizers declared De Silva the official winner of the pageant after the incident and said that contestants who were legally married were allowed to compete. The two beauty queens of Mrs Sri Lanka beauty pageant have been in news ever since and here is everything you need to know about Caroline Jurie, former Mrs Sri Lanka.

Who is Caroline Jurie?

Caroline Jurie is a Sri Lankan model and the titleholder of the Mrs. World beauty pageant. The model turned beauty queen who was in the judges panel of Mrs World 2021 in Sril Lanka, has a following of 80k people on Instagram and frequently posts pictures from press conferences, meet and greets, events, etc. Caroline represented Sri Lanka at the Mrs. World 2020 pageant held in December 2019 at the grand finale held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, and went on to win the crown.

Jurie worked as a sales executive at the Virgin Mega Store in Dubai, United Arab Emirates before participating in the beauty contest. Born on October 5, 1992, she completed her schooling at St. Sebastian Girls’ School in Kandana and is currently married to Nishan Deepal. The couple has one daughter together. Caroline has been facing severe backlash on social media ever since she snatched Pushpika De Silva's crown on stage.

Mrs World 2021 controversy

A video that went viral on the internet revealed that former Mrs Sri Lanka winner Caroline Jurie had snatched the crown from the current winner, while celebratory music played in the background. Jurie claimed that De Silva was a divorcee and therefore breaking the rules by participating in the competition. Jurie started pulling out hairpins from De Silva's hair, removed the crown, and placed it on the head of the competition's runner-up, as De Silva left the stage in tears, feeling humiliated.

However, Pushpika also shared a lengthy post on Facebook in which she said that she suffered head injuries after the crown was snatched from her, and also claimed that she is not divorced, just separated. After her Facebook post went viral, Chandimal Jayasinghe, the national director of Mrs Sri Lanka World, told the BBC that the crown was returned to Mrs De Silva on Tuesday.

Image Credits: Caroline Jurie Official Instagram Account