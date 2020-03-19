Video: Wife Dances To 'Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla' As Husband Returns From Hospital

Amid all the fear and tension of the recent health emergency that has apparently taken a toll on everyday life, a heartwarming video of an elderly couple gripped in love has gone viral on the internet. The beautiful video of a lady dancing for her husband on his return from the hospital portrays the loving relationship of the couple that has flourished over the years.

Rajkamal Dewan, the happy wife feels fortunate enough as she gracefully sways to the melodious Bollywood song, Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla, from the 90s movie, Zakhm. Mrs Dewan is seen dancing to the tunes of the song as her husband, Avinash Dewan, a retired Wing Commander, is seen sitting on his bed, adoring her. Even though Mr Dewan is initially unable to join his wife, he cheers her and joins her towards the end.

The cutest thing I have watched today. Aunty’s husband was in ICU from last 2 weeks, he returned home today and that’s how she welcomed him.



Companionship is imperative becomes even more important in old age :) pic.twitter.com/Ti5TpJdsaq — RK (@TheRadFactor) March 13, 2020

Married for 46 years now, Rajkamal Dewan reportedly revealed that Avinash Dewan had been admitted in the hospital for 10 days and thus, she couldn't control her joy when he returned home.

Her way of expressing love and joy on her husband's return was so pure and natural, that it certainly made many hearts swell with love and happiness. The video that was shared on Twitter has gathered an enormous viewer count of over 1.2 lakh. The video has also garnered around 1700 retweets and over 6,600 likes on Twitter.

Video won over Twitter

The video has gone viral on the internet. Many people took to Twitter to share and express their happiness and love towards the adorable couple.

Uffff...seeee just how happy he is! Tired but oh just so happy!

Thank you Rad for sharing...crying and smiling all at once :))))) — Gowri SayIprasad (@sayi_gowri) March 14, 2020

There is nothing more pleasing to eyes than seeing an old couple madly in love with each other. — Asif Hanif (@Asif_hanif) March 14, 2020

This is the best video that I have seen today... Overwhelmed by the love between the two — Shivani (@Astro_Healer_Sh) March 14, 2020

How lovely! It will help him recover better & soon. It’s imperative to be positive & joyful around sick people rather than making them feel worse by being solemn around them. May many follow her example.

Thanks for sharing it in such gloomy times 🤗 — Sanya Dhillon (@DhillonSanya) March 14, 2020

Made my day! 🙏❤️❤️❤️ Sending all my love and wishes for a speedy recovery. https://t.co/SPnixexlc8 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) March 14, 2020

Fandom!

The story does not end here. The viral video also made Pooja Bhatt's heart flutter to such an extent that she was left with no choice but to retweet the loving video. Well-known Bollywood actress, Pooja Bhatt features in the original video of the song.

