Video: Wife Dances To 'Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla' As Husband Returns From Hospital

What’s Viral

Amid fear of the recent health crisis, an adorable video of an elderly lady dancing to Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla on her husband's return has taken over Twitter.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wife dances to Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla on husband's return, watch

Amid all the fear and tension of the recent health emergency that has apparently taken a toll on everyday life, a heartwarming video of an elderly couple gripped in love has gone viral on the internet.  The beautiful video of a lady dancing for her husband on his return from the hospital portrays the loving relationship of the couple that has flourished over the years.

Welcome Back!

Rajkamal Dewan, the happy wife feels fortunate enough as she gracefully sways to the melodious Bollywood song, Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla, from the 90s movie, Zakhm. Mrs Dewan is seen dancing to the tunes of the song as her husband, Avinash Dewan, a retired Wing Commander, is seen sitting on his bed, adoring her. Even though Mr Dewan is initially unable to join his wife, he cheers her and joins her towards the end.

Married for 46 years now, Rajkamal Dewan reportedly revealed that Avinash Dewan had been admitted in the hospital for 10 days and thus, she couldn't control her joy when he returned home.

Her way of expressing love and joy on her husband's return was so pure and natural, that it certainly made many hearts swell with love and happiness. The video that was shared on Twitter has gathered an enormous viewer count of over 1.2 lakh. The video has also garnered around 1700 retweets and over 6,600 likes on Twitter.

Read: Coronavirus: Violinists perform 'an ode to empty toilet paper shelves' to raise awareness

Read: UK govt's chief medical adviser quells fear about coronavirus, watch video

Video won over Twitter

The video has gone viral on the internet. Many people took to Twitter to share and express their happiness and love towards the adorable couple.

Fandom!

The story does not end here. The viral video also made Pooja Bhatt's heart flutter to such an extent that she was left with no choice but to retweet the loving video. Well-known Bollywood actress, Pooja Bhatt features in the original video of the song.

Read: Hollywood quotes on love taught by 'Notting Hill', 'Perks of Being a Wallflower' & more

Read: YouTube couple sentenced for stealing from government

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
