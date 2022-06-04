Woman Complains About Seagull Terrifying Family For 5 Years, Netizens Curious To Know Why

A viral video of a woman alleging that one wild bird has carried out a 'sustained campaign of harassment' against her and her family has been doing rounds. She shared a video of a seagull standing outside the window of her house on the social media platform. The viral news has grabbed the attention of many on the internet.

The video shared by Ceri Bradshaw on Twitter opens up to show a seagull knocking on her window pane. The bird makes a weird sound while it knocks on the window pane using its beak. While sharing the video on Twitter she wrote, "The struggle is real. This seagull carried out a sustained campaign of harassment against us a few years ago. Used to wake me up at 5 am with this kind of s**t for months on end. Took some serious strategy to beat it". She quipped, "I shot it in the end (not really, don’t lose your shit tweeps)"

As the video went viral, many people were curious to know about how she dealt with the bird. Viewers quizzed Bradshaw over how she coped with the errant bird and the early wake-ups, to which she joked: “Water pistols were useful.” This all started after the Twitter user was complaining about a seagull whilst on holiday.

The user tweeted, "Arrived at our Airbnb. A woman who owns it pointed out the usual - keys here, wifi password - then said 'and I must tell you about... The seagull' Turns out one is nesting outside our bedroom and we mustn't look at it because otherwise it gets agitated and will attack the windows".

'Oh my god' say netizens

The viral news has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has accumulated around 30,800 views. The video has also garnered several likes and retweets and has prompted many users to express their views.

A user curiously asked, "Oh God!! What did it want!!!??". The second user expressed, "Looks like previous person staying was feeding it. A sort of Pavlov's seagull". The third user spelled, "Seagull: Hey! I know you’re in there! Come out here! Imma beat ya a**!".

