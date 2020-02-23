The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Woman Doesn't Leave Home For 2 Days After Spotting A Snake Only To Find It Wasn't Real

What’s Viral

A woman from Hampshire in England didn't leave her house for two days after she discovered a snake in the communal hallway of her apartment complex.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Woman

A woman from Hampshire in England didn't leave her house for two days after she discovered a snake in the communal hallway of her apartment. The woman was so horrified after spotting the snake that she locked herself inside her flat for 48 hours. The next day when the woman left her house she found out that the snake was not moving and worryingly alerted the animal rescuers to get help in removing the reptile. 

Read: Uttar Pradesh: Drunk Man Bites Snake Into Pieces After Getting Bit, Netizens Horrified By 'tit-for-tat' Policy

Hissophobia

Jan Edwards of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) responded to the call and went to the woman's apartment. When Edwards reached the housing complex she discovered that the snake was not real and that someone had put it up there to play a prank with the woman. While talking to the press, Edwards said that when she reached the spot it quickly became clear to her that the snake is a plastic toy and someone might have put it there to play a prank on the poor woman. 

Read: This Unsuspecting Large Green Insect Getting Eaten Whole By A Venomous Snake Will Give You Goosebumps

In another incident, inspector Ryan King of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) received a report of two dead snakes tied together in a tree. When Ryan reached there to investigate the scene he discovered that the snakes were actually rubber toys. Ryan removed the snakes using a grasper and disposed of them properly. 

Read: Police Find 15-foot Long Snake Crawling Out Of Unconscious Man's Car, But That's Not Why He'd Passed Out

Read: WATCH | Passersby Spot A Snake In A Man's Kurta While He Sleeps Peacefully, What Happens Next Is Incredible

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ROMI DEV ON '83'
DON RAVI PUJARI ARRESTED
SHAHEEN BAGH MEDIATOR MOVES SC
SPECIAL 'ALL-VEG' MENU FOR TRUMP
SACHIN WINS FANS FOR HUMILITY
SHARMA BAGS 11TH 5-WICKET HAUL