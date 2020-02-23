Woman Doesn't Leave Home For 2 Days After Spotting A Snake Only To Find It Wasn't Real

A woman from Hampshire in England didn't leave her house for two days after she discovered a snake in the communal hallway of her apartment. The woman was so horrified after spotting the snake that she locked herself inside her flat for 48 hours. The next day when the woman left her house she found out that the snake was not moving and worryingly alerted the animal rescuers to get help in removing the reptile.

Hissophobia

Jan Edwards of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) responded to the call and went to the woman's apartment. When Edwards reached the housing complex she discovered that the snake was not real and that someone had put it up there to play a prank with the woman. While talking to the press, Edwards said that when she reached the spot it quickly became clear to her that the snake is a plastic toy and someone might have put it there to play a prank on the poor woman.

In another incident, inspector Ryan King of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) received a report of two dead snakes tied together in a tree. When Ryan reached there to investigate the scene he discovered that the snakes were actually rubber toys. Ryan removed the snakes using a grasper and disposed of them properly.

🐍🐍 Inspector Ryan King was concerned to receive a report of two dead snakes tied together in a tree last week. He went to the scene to investigate, only to find out they were rubber toys! Thankfully he was able to remove them with a grasper and dispose of them properly! pic.twitter.com/LnR0wtGJJy — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) February 13, 2020

