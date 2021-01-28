Woman Finds Massive Spiders In Her House, Netizens Call The Terrifying Video 'nightmare'

In a scary incident, a woman from Australia entered her daughter’s room and what she discovered on the walls and roofs has left the netizens baffled. The woman’s friend took to her Twitter handle and shared images and videos of massive spiders, in huge quantities, crawling on the roof. Left in a complete shock, netizens have termed this to be a ‘nightmare’.

A 'nightmare'

“Gaaaahhhhhhhh, a friend of mine in Sydney just walked into her daughter's room and found this”, read the caption. The images show spiders all over the roof and wall. As some netizens thought that the images were photoshopped, therefore the lady shared another video. The video shows black spiders stuck on the wall. In the background, the woman is narrating her story. Let’s have a look at the images and the shocking video.

Gaaaahhhhhhhh, a friend of mine in Sydney just walked into her daughter's room and found this: pic.twitter.com/3UKMEHtGHt — 💧 Petie R 🇦🇺🌟🦄🌱🌈🌏 (@PrinPeta) January 27, 2021

So, for everyone saying it's Photoshopped, here is her actual video. pic.twitter.com/2Zcro0nra7 — 💧 Petie R 🇦🇺🌟🦄🌱🌈🌏 (@PrinPeta) January 28, 2021

Netizens react

Shocked after looking at the images and videos, netizens took over the comment section. "We usually catch and release but I have no idea how I would react to that many. I guess I’d call-in a bugcontrol person who knows how to catch and release humanely", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "I wouldn’t hurt a huntsman but I’ve only ever seen them one - adult - at a time. And I carefully catch each one and put it outside. This would freak me out, I don’t mind admitting. Eeeeek!". To this one person replied, "Same, although I have seen a few nests of newly hatched babies but they were nowhere near as big as these ones". Netizens can also be seen retweeting the video with their own caption. In the caption, one person wrote, "Look how cute these little baby huntsmen spiders are! Compared to redback spiders that you also find in Sydney, these are considered "fairly harmless".

You have to move out. It’s their house now. 😳 https://t.co/hyvRvKFYcu — Fiona Murphy (@FionaMurphee) January 28, 2021

i want to burn the flesh off my own skin after watching this buuut they are really cute 🥺 https://t.co/akgrl5jznN — 🦂 (@microscopic_cog) January 28, 2021

I would literally die! 😯😦😧 https://t.co/A3gcsN7AeY — Jarrod McCloughan (@jazza1983) January 28, 2021

Look, I'm fine with a huntsman or two but I'm burning this place to the ground https://t.co/N8XPUE6CUw — Kovarchi (@kovarchi) January 28, 2021

(Image Credits: Twitter/@PrinPeta)

