Woman In China Rents Ex-boyfriend's Car, Jumps Red Light 49 Times In 2 Days To Get Revenge

In a bizarre incident, a woman in China reportedly took her ex-boyfriend’s car and ran 49 red lights for revenge. The woman has been arrested and charged along with another man who helped her in the revenge, reported Global Times. The local police spotted the car after it had broken traffic rules 50 times in just two days.

Woman breaks red light for revenge

The incident was reported from Shaoxing, East China's Zhejiang Province. The police said that a man surnamed Chen was convinced to rent an Audi from the car’s owner, surnamed Qian. The two after renting the car ran the red light 49 times and broke other traffic rules with an intention of taking revenge. The local police spotted the car after the car violated traffic rules 50 times in two days.

The police after an investigation found that the car was rented by a man surnamed Chen from the car owner Qian. Chen admitted that he was only renting it for a friend, Zhu, who was driving the car. Police said that Qian and Lou had dated previously and that Lou was furious that Qian left her for another woman. Chen said that he agreed to rent the car as Lou had said she would date him if he helped her in the revenge from Qian.

In a similar incident, a woman in Thailand set her ex-boyfriend's bike on fire. As per reports, a woman named Kanok Wan set the bike on fire after her boyfriend refused to get back together after break up. Reportedly, Kanok had gifted the one million Baht (Rs 23 lakhs) Triumph bike to her boyfriend when they were in a relationship. The video of the incident that was captured on a CCTV camera was shared on YouTube. The video shows Kanok Wan first walking up to the bike. She poured gasoline on the motorcycle before lighting it on fire.

IMAGE: ANI

