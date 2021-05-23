Woman Named 'Siri' Asks Tim Cook For MacBook After Enduring Jokes On Her Name For Years

Siri Hafso's mail to Apple CEO, Tim Cook has gone viral on social media where she asks for a computer for years of jokes that were made due to her name. Siri's letter depicts her pain which is mixed with humor as she complains about hitches that she faced for having the same name as Apple's virtual assistant software. Hafso also shared the full email on her Twitter account on Saturday.

She also wrote about the silly questions that were thrown when people heard her name.

"Siri? Like the iPhone? or "Did your parents name you after the iPhone," mentioned the mail.

Quite amusingly, she was asked to provide her ID card when she visited an Apple store to get her MacBook that "took its final breath" in 2014 as the 'genius' at the store did not believe her name was Siri.

Changed name tag at job

Due to continuous comments on her name, Siri actually changed her name tag at the job to 'Sierra,' as per the email. Siri asked Cook to "understand" her situation of hearing people make comments on her name every time or see someone's iPhone go off every time someone says hello to her. Siri asked for a computer ahead of her 30th birthday next month.

"I wrote an email to the CEO of Apple asking for a computer because I feel like they owe me after enduring years of Siri jokes. I turn 30 next month and I don't have one, this is my only wish, please help me get in touch TikTok," said Siri in a video message.

Siri initially posted a video message, later after realising how viral her demands have gone she also posted the 4-page mail on her Twitter account.

Hi @Apple! I wrote a letter to your CEO. Can you spare a computer in return for years and YEARS of Siri jokes? #heysiri pic.twitter.com/NVuvszF2Kv — Siri Hafso (@sirihaf) May 22, 2021

Citizens have also extended their support to her mentioning "you deserve it". One of the comments from 'Alexa' read, 'As an Alexa, I totally feel your pain'. Lastly, Siri highlighted that the email was generated on her 'iPhone 12' and she has been a loyal customer of the company since its inception.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.