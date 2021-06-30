Woman Rescues Dogs Wandering On Busy Street, Netizens Call Her 'Hero': Watch

In a heartwarming incident, a video of a woman rescuing dogs wandering on a busy street has gone viral on the internet. The woman who spotted the three dogs walking amid heavy traffic stepped out of her car to save them. The short clip was originally shared by an Instagram user Brian Mogg and was posted on an account named Nextdoor.

Woman rescues dogs on street

The short clip was shared on Instagram alongside the caption, "And she did it in heels". The video shows the woman dressed in casuals and heels trying to save the three dogs amid traffic. She opened the doors and boot of the car so that the dogs could get in. As she tried to put the dogs in the car, other people who spotted the woman on the road came forward to help her. They all finally managed to rescue the dogs by putting them into the car. Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered 643,387 views and scores of reactions. The kind gesture of the woman has touched the hearts of netizens, who took to the comments section to appreciate her. Some of the users also pointed out that the woman saved the dogs in heels. One user commented, "Thank goodness she was there to help." Another individual commented, "This women is my hero". Third user commented, "They were so scared I’m very glad this Angel was around to help." Check out some user reactions.

In a similar incident, a 17-year-old girl pushed a bear in her backyard to save her pets. The clip shows a bear and two cubs on the wall when three of the pet dogs started barking at them in California. The bear then starts attacking the dog but Hailey Moronico comes just in time and sprints towards the bear and uses both hands to push the bear off the wall to save her dogs. Hailey shoves the bear, causing the animal to fall backward.

In California, a woman pushed a bear off the fence that wanted to get on the territory of her house and already began to offend her dogs. It is reported that after the incident, the forest animal, along with the cubs, ran into the forest, away from residential areas 😲 pic.twitter.com/bL8MtdT09m — KisiPisi (@PisiKisi) June 1, 2021

IMAGE: NextDoor/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.