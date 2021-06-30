Last Updated:

Woman Rescues Dogs Wandering On Busy Street, Netizens Call Her 'Hero': Watch

A video of a woman rescuing dogs wandering on a busy street has gone viral on the internet. The video shared on Instagram has caught the attention of netizens.

Apoorva Kaul
IMAGE: NextDoor/Instagram


In a heartwarming incident, a video of a woman rescuing dogs wandering on a busy street has gone viral on the internet. The woman who spotted the three dogs walking amid heavy traffic stepped out of her car to save them. The short clip was originally shared by an Instagram user Brian Mogg and was posted on an account named Nextdoor. 

The short clip was shared on Instagram alongside the caption, "And she did it in heels". The video shows the woman dressed in casuals and heels trying to save the three dogs amid traffic. She opened the doors and boot of the car so that the dogs could get in. As she tried to put the dogs in the car, other people who spotted the woman on the road came forward to help her. They all finally managed to rescue the dogs by putting them into the car. Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Since being shared, the video has garnered 643,387 views and scores of reactions. The kind gesture of the woman has touched the hearts of netizens, who took to the comments section to appreciate her. Some of the users also  pointed out that the woman saved the dogs in heels. One user commented, "Thank goodness she was there to help." Another individual commented, "This women is my hero". Third user commented, "They were so scared I’m very glad this Angel was around to help." Check out some user reactions.

In a similar incident, a 17-year-old girl pushed a bear in her backyard to save her pets. The clip shows a bear and two cubs on the wall when three of the pet dogs started barking at them in California. The bear then starts attacking the dog but Hailey Moronico comes just in time and sprints towards the bear and uses both hands to push the bear off the wall to save her dogs. Hailey shoves the bear, causing the animal to fall backward.

IMAGE: NextDoor/Instagram

First Published:
