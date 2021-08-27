Last Updated:

Woman Sends Husband 'creative Pictorial' Grocery List; Netizens Say 'get A Man Who Shops'

A woman posted a pictorial grocery list helping her husband to buy right products. Her creativity has caught netizens' attention. See.

grocery list

(Image Credit: Marriage And Martinis Instagram)


Recently a grocery list made by a wife for her husband in order to make sure that her husband purchases the right vegetables, went viral on the internet. Similarly, another video of a woman making a pictorial grocery list for her husband has caught atteniton of netizens on social media platforms. In a video, the woman was seen helping her husband in buying the right products by pasting pictures of the products that she wanted. The video was initially uploaded by an influencer couple, Adam and Melinda which was later posted by Marriage And Martinis on Instagram. The items included mouthwash, medicines, peanut, butter cornflakes among several other things. 

Here is the post:

Let's have a look at how netizens reacted to the viral video pictorial list

The post was shared with the caption: "This might be the best relationship hack I’ve ever seen" went viral on the social media platform. 

Netizens claimed relate the viral post with them, and several even shared their experience in the comment section. "Mine will ask for screenshots and only see the last one I sent and still get it wrong," wrote one such user. "get a man who shops," read the comment of the another user. 

Have a look at the another similar video

In a bid to avoid the purchase of wrong grocery items, TikTok user Melinda had earlier prepared a 'detailed shopping list' for her husband. In the video that went viral on the internet, Melinda can be seen compiling the product she needs. She is seen preparing the list with meticulous details adding cute little pictures, quantity and price for each item. Her well-explained list includes fruits and breakfast items like avocado, eggs, yoghurt and cereals. In a follow-up video, Melinda also attaches a comprehensive floor plan to enable her husband to identify the aisles in the local supermarket. The video captioned "Anyone else" was uploaded "just for fun" and has now crossed 8.2 million views. Meanwhile, it also sparked an online debate on the "capabilities of men." While some were "horrified," many were left "mesmerised" by the elaborately prepared shopping list. 

