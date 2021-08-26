Last Updated:

Woman Sends Illustrated Shopping List To Husband; Viral Video Sparks Online Debate

Melinda makes a detailed shopping list for her husband and attaches a comprehensive floor plan to enable him to identify the aisles at the local supermarket.

In a bid to avoid the purchase of wrong grocery items, TikTok user Melinda prepared a 'detailed shopping list' for her husband. In the video that went viral on the internet, Melinda can be seen compiling the product she needs. She is seen preparing the list with meticulous details adding cute little pictures, quantity and price for each item. Her well-explained list includes fruits and breakfast items like avocado, eggs, yoghurt and cereals. 

In a follow-up video, Melinda also attaches a comprehensive floor plan to enable her husband to identify the aisles in the local supermarket. The video captioned "Anyone else" was uploaded "just for fun" and has now crossed 8.2 million views. Meanwhile, it also sparked an online debate on the "capabilities of men." While some were "horrified," many were left "mesmerised" by the elaborately prepared shopping list. 

Not the first time that such illustrated lists went viral

In another such tweet that went viral on the internet, Era Londhe prepared a detailed grocery list for her husband. She has definitely decided not to take a chance with her husband's grocery knowledge. Her list included tiny drawings of vegetables and spices in order to allow her husband to identify the ideal ones. 

The cute yet very meticulous list included drawing of Tomato, Onion, Potato, Bhindi (lady's finger), Mirchi (Chillies), Methi (Fenugreek), and more. She strictly instructed her husband to get the veggies from the "bhajiwala" (vegetable vendor) outside the local hardware store. The list included some interesting details like 'not to soft/hard' for lady's finger, "some yellow, some red" for tomatoes, and "height less" for Fenugreek. 

The pictures since uploaded received over 6k likes and 1.8k retweets. The hilarious list went viral not only on Twitter but on Reddit as well, viewers of the post informed. "Your task is trending everywhere on the internet. I land here after search and Reddit," one user said. Meanwhile, Era also received a piece of advice from grocery retails chain Reliance Fresh after she tagged them on her tweet. "You should write a book! We'll be first in line to buy it," they wrote. 

