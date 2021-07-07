Woman Shares Theory On Names Of Australia, Mauritius, South Africa; Netizens React

A woman has rendered the internet speechless with her discourse on the origin of some of the overseas countries, linking it to ancient mythology, as well as religion. In a footage circulating on social media, the saree-clad woman, unidentified by the name, can be seen delivering a speech into the mic to presumably a crowd explaining the meaning of some of the names of the foreign countries such as Australia, Mauritius, and Africa.

She says that the actual names of these nations used to be ‘Astralay’, ‘Maricha’, and ‘Khushi Nagar’ as mentioned in the book ‘Mahabharata’ in Hinduism. These, she said, were the names of the countries “several thousand years ago”.

“It is now we call Australia. Do you know what the place Australia is? Australia means ‘Astralay’,” she tells the crowd. Furthermore, the woman confidently continues that this was where the ‘Pandavas’ from Mahabharata stockpiled their weapons. She goes on to add, that Mauritius is the country where ‘Maricha, or the Mareecha’ [an antagonist in Hindu religion in Ramayana], had lived. She says that Mareecha's palace was situated in the island country.

Woman calls Nazi party's 'Hakenkreuz' as 'Swastika'

Further in the video, the woman continues, Lord Rama’s two sons Lav and Khush resided in South Africa formerly dubbed as ‘Khushi Nagar’ and calls the Hitler’s Nazi Party’s symbol Hakenkreuz widely linked with Holocaust as 'Swastika'. The spiritual and religious symbol Swastika is associated with prosperity and good luck in Asia in both Hinduism and Buddhism. The equilateral cross, a Sanskrit icon, is often confused with the Hakenkreuz logo of Hitler’s nazi party adopted during WWII.

Hakenkreuz is a representation of anti-Semitism and signifies trauma for many of the holocaust survivors. The woman stated that the Swastika icon was Hitler’s “Army symbol” in Germany. the symbol is banned in many countries in the West and is linked with violence, until recently the rise of the alt-right and white supremacy groups, particularly in the United States.

Towards the end of the footage, the woman explains that Swastika originated from the Vedas and was accepted by Hitler because the Vedas "was followed by everyone in the world. Internet was left flabbergasted at the woman’s claims, as one joked, “She forgot the Vatican which was once Vatika.” Many others were shocked.

