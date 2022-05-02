Last Updated:

Woman Shocks Father With Job Offer To His Matrimonial Match; Hilarious WhatsApp Chat Viral

A Bengaluru-based woman shocked her father by offering a job to the matrimonial match the latter sent. A hilarious WhatsApp chat between the two is now viral.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Udita Pal, udita pal, start up owner udita pal, woman goes viral for offering job to martrimonial match

Image: Twitter/@i_Udita


Parents hoping to find the perfect match for their children often go out of the way and take efforts to get them settled. While many parents ask around their friends, relatives, and social circle for prospective groom/bride, nowadays many of them track profiles on matrimonial platforms for their kids to like the person. One such father had an unexpected reaction when he forwarded a profile to his daughter, in the hope that she likes the match. 

The woman liked the man, but there was a twist. She found him to be suitable not as a life partner, but as an employee. The lady tried to hire him by setting up a job interview.

Her WhatsApp conversation with her father who seemed unhappy over her act is now going viral on social media.

Father sends prospective groom's profile to daughter, she sends him job interview link

A woman named Udita Pal, co-founder of a Bengaluru-based international banking platform, was the person behind the viral tweet. In the conversation, her father started by asking if he could talk, texted 15 minutes later it was 'urgent', informed her one-and-half hours later that she knew what she had done, and two hours later, that one cannot hire people from matrimonial websites. 

READ | Man held for duping woman of over Rs 2 lakh through matrimonial site

After some minutes, he expressed his helplessness on what to reply to the matrimonial match's father, and in another message, 15 minutes later, he wrote that he had seen her message, asking him for his resume and sending an interview link. He was so frustrated after no replies from her for four-and-a-half hours, that he wrote, 'reply u crazy girl.' 

READ | Delhi HC denies anticipatory bail to man disguised as Army officer on matrimonial site

Udita Pal replied two hours later and nonchalant by her father's worry, wrote 'hehe.' She quipped that seven years of financial technology experience was 'great' and she was hiring. However, she concluded her message with a 'sorry.'

READ | Matrimonial ad specifying bride's bra, waist size irks users, post taken down after flak

The entrepreneur quipped that it was what being 'disowned' by the father looked like

The post has been retweeted in a big way and has received 12.5 likes. Even celebrities like comedian Tanmay Bhat reacted to it and called her a 'genius'.

READ | SC rejects plea of wife to live in posh matrimonial home with estranged industrialist husband

Woman shares update on a job offer to prospective groom after father forwards matrimonial site profile 

Matrimonial platform Jeevansathi.com was among those to reply and said they'd help in finding the perfect life partner.  This was after Pal shared that her profile on the site was deleted by the father following her job offer to the prospective groom. 

READ | Mumbai: Man held for duping women of lakhs through matrimonial sites

She also revealed the reason for the 'match' to fall through – he was looking for a Rs 62 lakh per annum package, along with employee stock ownership plan – something she couldn't afford.  

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Udita Pal, Viral video, Bengaluru
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND