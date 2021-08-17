Woman Teaches How To Microwave Food In The 'right Way'; Video Goes Viral

Microwaving food is a pretty simple life skill. All one has to do is put the cold food into the oven, set the appropriate temperature, and push the 'start' button. Can one imagine getting it wrong? Indeed, there are times when some freezing food directly put into the microwave remains cold from the inside but burns from the outside.

A TikToker named Isabella Avila recently shared a video on her social media that teaches an interesting technique of microwaving food, which seems like the 'right way'. Avila posted the video on TikTok asking her viewers, "Do you know when you reheat food in the microwave and some parts of it are hot enough to burn your mouth and the other part of it is frozen?" In the video, she is dressed in a bright yellow top and walks around the house while she instructs her viewers on the correct way to heat food. Take a look at the video Isabella posted on her TikTok handle:

The video was reposted on a YouTube channel "Microwave Hacks." In a 27 seconds long video, Isabella pretty much gives viewers a brilliant technique to avoid burning out tongues. "Well, that happens because you should'nt actually have your food in the middle of the plate here," she said while pointing to the microwave dish. She then demonstrates the process by adding, "It should be on the edge so we can actually rotate around and cool evenly." Next, she shares a quick hack to heat two foods at the same time. "Just add a mug in here for some height distribution," she showed. She also advises adding a glass of water while reheating food like pasta and pizza "to keep it moisturised" and stop it from getting "too chewy."

Netizens' thanked Isabella for the Microwave Hacks

Netizens thanked the TikToker for sharing the hacks. While some boasted about knowing the hacks, some added to the tips and tricks. "Proud of myself for knowing all the hacks this time! Can't wait to learn some more though!" one wrote. "When I reheat steak, I put a damp paper towel over the meat. It makes the steak moist and tender, so I don't have to eat a heart block of meat," added another. The video garnered over 11, 55,428 views on YouTube since it was uploaded on August 13.

