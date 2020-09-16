Last Updated:

A woman’s tweet about joining a university in her 50s is now doing rounds of the internet. It all started after Emma Preston posted about joining classes.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Good News: Woman tweets about going to university at 54, netizens share similar stories

A woman’s tweet about joining a university in her 50s is now doing rounds of the internet. It all started after Emma Preston, a resident of the United Kingdom, took to social media to announce that she had decided to educate herself at the age of 54. Not only did her tweet captured everybody’s attention but also triggered a conversation where people shared stories of getting educated later in life.

'Couldn't be more proud' 

In the tweet, Preston revealed that she has got herself enrolled in a four-year course in Television Production at the University of Central Lancashire. “I start university tomorrow at the age of 54. I could not be more proud,“ she reckoned. Since shared, the rather brave announcement has resonated with many. It also prompted people from all across the world to share similar stories- themselves or their relatives. The post also got flooded with congratulatory messages for the new student, including that from the University of Central Lancashire. 

In a similar story, a 96-year-old World War II veteran recently became Italy's oldest university graduate. Giuseppe Paterno completed his undergraduate degree in History and Philosophy from the University of Palermo and rightly proved that it’s never too late to start something and accomplish one's dreams.

Paterno grew up reading books but was not able to attend university in his youth. The war veteran grew up in a poor family in Sicily and only received basic education as a child. However, after realising that it was 'now or never', Paterno graduated high school at the age of 31 and later enrolled for the undergraduate course in 2017 when he was already in his 90's, as per agency report.

 

 

First Published:
