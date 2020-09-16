Good News: Woman tweets about going to university at 54, netizens share similar stories

A woman’s tweet about joining a university in her 50s is now doing rounds of the internet. It all started after Emma Preston, a resident of the United Kingdom, took to social media to announce that she had decided to educate herself at the age of 54. Not only did her tweet captured everybody’s attention but also triggered a conversation where people shared stories of getting educated later in life.

'Couldn't be more proud'

In the tweet, Preston revealed that she has got herself enrolled in a four-year course in Television Production at the University of Central Lancashire. “I start university tomorrow at the age of 54. I could not be more proud,“ she reckoned. Since shared, the rather brave announcement has resonated with many. It also prompted people from all across the world to share similar stories- themselves or their relatives. The post also got flooded with congratulatory messages for the new student, including that from the University of Central Lancashire.

I start university tomorrow at the age of 54. I could not be more proud. — Emma Preston (@EmmaJanePreston) September 13, 2020

And we're thrilled to have you join us Emma â¤ï¸ https://t.co/cg4EVZM20k — The University of Central Lancashire (@UCLan) September 15, 2020

Makes me incredibly happy to see people go back to school. It’s never too late. There is no “right” age to start and end. Life happens & that’s okay. https://t.co/m91qgBCHBm — rosalva (@asttrrid) September 15, 2020

Amazing!! Ill be just turning 43 when I graduate with my BSc Hons in Human Biology after having no education for most of my life. I was 15+ years in retail and had to change what I was doing with my life. If I can, anyone can! You'll do amazing!! Enjoy!! ðŸ‘ — Diane-Lee Moore ðŸ’€ (@DisAngelTherapy) September 14, 2020

Go you!! I started at age 64 and I’m now a senior. Should be graduating in Spring but cut back to part time to help out with grandson. College has been one of the best things I could have done for myself. Such a sense of accomplishment! — Jennifer Corbitt (@jennitenn) September 14, 2020

I needed to see this thread! I'm started my PhD next week at 40. I absolutely feel like i'm ready and committed. I just worry about managing my time with children & busy house to run etc...I'd love to hear any tips if anyone has any! Good luck Emma. We've got this ðŸ™ðŸ½ — Davinia HGS (@HealthGetSocial) September 15, 2020

In a similar story, a 96-year-old World War II veteran recently became Italy's oldest university graduate. Giuseppe Paterno completed his undergraduate degree in History and Philosophy from the University of Palermo and rightly proved that it’s never too late to start something and accomplish one's dreams.

Paterno grew up reading books but was not able to attend university in his youth. The war veteran grew up in a poor family in Sicily and only received basic education as a child. However, after realising that it was 'now or never', Paterno graduated high school at the age of 31 and later enrolled for the undergraduate course in 2017 when he was already in his 90's, as per agency report.

