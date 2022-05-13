Woman With Baby In Arm Closes Flight's Overhead Bin With Foot; Sparks Divided Reactions

People often term their mothers as 'superwomen', and would happily rave about their 'superpowers.' The supermoms are frequently praised for going beyond limits in order to make their children feel comfortable and happy. There are several videos on the Internet that highlight the strong bond between a mother and her child. One such video that has been doing rounds on social media displays the heroic abilities of a mother while traveling on the plane.

The video opens with a visual of a woman getting ready to deboard the aircraft. Holding the baby in one hand, she takes out her luggage from the aircraft's overhead compartment with the other hand. With both her hands occupied, the lady had an interesting and astonishing way to close the door of the compartment – she simply closes it using her foot. The video was shared on Twitter, with the caption, "OMG so cool!" on it.

'Flexible!': Netizens react to video of woman closing flight compartment with feet

The video has accumulated around 225.2K views accompanied by several retweets and likes. The video prompted many to put out their views. People on the internet lauded the woman for her action while many thought that her actions were risky.

"Damn that's impressive," read a comment. Another user replied, "Motherhood is not a joke, sometimes you wish you have that extra limbs"."It is cool that she can stretch her leg that high… yes… but she could have fallen… and she was holding a baby. Why did she just not use the hand that was holding the baby to close the door to the compartment?", a netizen wrote.

Image: Twitter/@TheFigen