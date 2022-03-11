World's Longest Car Measuring Over 100 Ft Breaks Own Record; Has Swimming Pool, Helipad

Jay Ohrberg, a car customizer in the USA, built a limousine called The American Dream, in Burbank, California in 1986. It was not an ordinary car. The car measured 60 feet. Later, he extended the stretch to break the seemingly insurmountable 100-foot barrier to enter the Guinness World Records list.

This repaired Limousine measures 30.54 metres (over 100 feet), breaking the previous record set in 1986 by a tiny margin. Most cars measure between 12 to 16 feet (3.6 to 4.2 meters). To put this car's absurd length into perspective, most cars are 14 feet long on average. To compete with this massive beast, ten Tata Nanos would have to be lined up one after another.

The American Dream: Journey from 1986

In 1986, the car was recognised by Guinness World Records, and it shot to prominence. According to Guinness World Records, the long limousine was frequently chartered out for movie appearances and was featured in a number of films. While the car was extremely popular during its time, it progressively lost the attention that had previously been paid to its upkeep. Obstacles like finding a parking spot for such a long vehicle and a drop in demand for the distinctive car in movies caused its fame to fade.

Based on the 1976 Cadillac Eldorado limousines, the record-breaking automobile can be driven from both ends and can also operate as a rigid vehicle. The American Dream includes material pleasures fit for a king: a large waterbed, a swimming pool complete with a diving board, jacuzzi, bathtub, mini-golf course, a helipad, and it can fit more than 75 people.

The renowned car remained in a condition of dereliction for years after the world lost interest in The American Dream. It rusted with time, and parts of it were deemed unsalvageable. Then it was rescued for restoration by Michael Manning's Autoseum, a technical teaching museum in Nassau County, New York.

It was for sale on eBay, and Manning purchased it there. The automobile, however, remained neglected for another 7-8 years before being relisted on eBay in 2019.

This time, it was purchased by Michael Dezer, owner of the Dezerland Park Car Museum and Tourist Attractions in Orlando, Florida, who had it brought to Orlando to be restored. Manning, the previous owner, agreed to help with the restoration. The American Dream has been restored to its former splendour after three years of hard labour and money and is ready to take people on a once-in-a-lifetime voyage.

