'Worth A Million Bucks': Netizens Awestruck By Artist's Incredible Painting Skills

Internet is filled with videos of people showcasing their extraordinary skills in the field of art, dance, music and plenty of other genres which is yet to be catalogued. Interestingly, around six thousand videos are uploaded every second on Instagram only. If we calculate the videos that are uploaded every day on all social media platforms, it goes beyond one's imagination. However, talented people always find the classic approach to grab the attention of netizens. One such incredible video showcasing the skill of painting has created a storm on the internet. Have a look at the viral video:

Imagine being this talented pic.twitter.com/x0ozU1GKdJ — Lance 🇱🇨 (@SenpaiLRG) September 18, 2021

The video that was shared by a Twitter user named Lance opened with the creation of a stunning portrait of nature. As the video proceeds, the artist changes the picture showcasing a town established near a sea. Subsequently, the artist applies dark colours in order to pitch the night theme to the portrait. His paintbrush then moved to draw the picture of fireworks near a town situated in front of a sea. In the end, the creator draws a picture of the dawning sun in order to project sunset. Subsequently, the artist paints images of couples cuddling each other.

Netizens applaud the artist amazing painting skills

EVERYTIME i thought they were done they kept adding more pic.twitter.com/TUsiQ4LsdM — Pappy Sr. 🏁🇨🇲 (@PappyTheGoat) September 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the video which was shared on September 18 with the caption: "Imagine being this talented" has created a storm on the internet. Since being shared, it has garnered nearly two million views and the count is still going on. Thousands of netizens also took to the comment section to appreciate the artist. One such user wrote, "Being artistic is such a flex... this is beautiful." "That is just lovely! I consider it a good day when I write a legible signature," commented other users. "I like to paint myself, and I made the mistake of thinking this was basic technique until I saw the fine details coming in. Well done, artist!" commented the third user.

Have a look at other painting skills that went viral on social media platforms

While there are uncountable ways to create mind-blowing artworks, one environment enthusiast recently used speeding ocean waves for the purpose and her painting has left everybody stunned. The young artist, identified as Yasmin, shared a brief video of the whole process on Instagram. “Please don’t use toxic paint if you try this”, she wrote alongside her post in order to prevent the amalgamation of harmful chemicals and the ocean water. The video was originally shared on TikTok but was later re-shared on Instagram. In the clip, the young artist is seen putting few dollops of paint on a piece of white paper. She then holds the paper inside the ocean as some waves wash off the colours while forming a pattern. The scene then transitions to Yasmin creating some incredible shapes and characters with the smudged paint. Since shared, the clip has been viewed by over 16 thousand people and the count is increasing. "Mind-blowing! Next level creativity”, wrote an Instagram user. “The concept is so beautiful. I’m totally taken aback with this piece”, commented another.“This looks amazing!”, quipped a third.

(Image: Twitter/@SenpaiLRG)