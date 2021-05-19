'YouTube Down' Trends On Twitter As App Reports Outage, Fans Spark Meme Fest About It

Youtube is one of the most popular video-sharing apps in the world and people around the globe realized on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, that the app is not functioning properly for the majority of the users. Although the reason for the Youtube outage is not known yet or been announced by the company, netizens took to another social media website, Twitter, and started trending Youtube Down within minutes of the app not working. There has been a meme fest on Twitter about the same and here are a few of them.

YouTube memes trend on Twitter

Global video sharing app Youtube has been down since Wednesday morning and people are having a gala time making memes about the situation. While the reason for the outage hasn't been revealed yet, the official Twitter handle of Youtube stated that the issue is still ongoing and that the team is still looking into the matter and will follow up once they have an update. They also asked people to switch off and switch on their device to see if the problem continues to be there. People reported several issues while trying to access Youtube. While some stated that they couldn't view the videos in high definition, others stated how the videos were randomly pausing and stopping.

To clarify, the issue is still ongoing, and we're currently looking into it. We'll follow up once we have an update. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 19, 2021

Netizens took full advantage of the current situation and took to social media and made memes about the Youtube outage and within no time, Youtube Down was trending on Twitter. While some people stated that they began cussing their wifi routers before realizing that it was Youtube that wasn't working, others shared a picture of Earth burning and wrote that this is what it looks like when Youtube stops working even for two minutes. A person mentioned how he turned off his cell phone twice to fix the issue, only to realize that it wasn't his phone which was at fault. A similar incident happened in November last year as well when several other Google services, including Google search, suffered a global outage and thousands took to social media and made memes about it as well. You can see a few hilarious memes about it here.

i swear to god i turned off my phone twice and reset my router just for me to come on twitter and see youtube is down… #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/Z26Y82ZaZH — ᴮᴱ 𝖇𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖆 ⁷🧈 (@bbray_yy) May 19, 2021

The world 2 minutes after YouTube is down#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/EbrpMpsNRD — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) May 19, 2021

I was just trying to watch some damn videos #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/tmQPyhJvhq — aisha 🧚🏼‍♀️✨ (@aisha_dxo) May 19, 2021

And here I am about to cuss at my router #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/qnXExan9Pc — Quyeno "クイアノ" Gibbons (@Quyenogibbons) May 19, 2021

Me waiting to continue eating when youtube comes back online #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/VwKIJhi3q9 — aggy (@TOOMUCHHW) May 19, 2021

Me closing in and out of my Youtube app thinking its my Wifi's fault #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/vZ1BH3hGGW — AdamTheSportFan (@AdamTheSportFan) May 19, 2021

Me chilling my life until YouTube comes back #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/q167FtT8Ow — Mitul Naliyadhara (@iMeetool) May 19, 2021

#YouTubeDOWN

Me: Wanting to watch some calming videos after a long day

YouTube's servers: pic.twitter.com/eDoDZDVOFx — Lily (@MissMcCloud64) May 19, 2021

When you are unable to read youtube generated subtitles. #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/gjDMmyU8zo — Aj (@AjessePinkman) May 19, 2021

youtube isn’t working and i don’t know how to carry on with my life. #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/z2vHRSwdJo — thatMARVELbxtch (@thatMARVELbxtch) May 19, 2021

Image: Clockoutwars Twitter Account

