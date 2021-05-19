Last Updated:

'YouTube Down' Trends On Twitter As App Reports Outage, Fans Spark Meme Fest About It

Youtube Down has been trending on Twitter for a few hours now ever since the video-sharing app had an outage. Netizens took to Twitter to make memes about it.

Written By
Greeshma Nayak
youtube down

Image - Clockoutwars Twitter


Youtube is one of the most popular video-sharing apps in the world and people around the globe realized on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, that the app is not functioning properly for the majority of the users. Although the reason for the Youtube outage is not known yet or been announced by the company, netizens took to another social media website, Twitter, and started trending Youtube Down within minutes of the app not working. There has been a meme fest on Twitter about the same and here are a few of them. 

YouTube memes trend on Twitter 

Global video sharing app Youtube has been down since Wednesday morning and people are having a gala time making memes about the situation. While the reason for the outage hasn't been revealed yet, the official Twitter handle of Youtube stated that the issue is still ongoing and that the team is still looking into the matter and will follow up once they have an update. They also asked people to switch off and switch on their device to see if the problem continues to be there. People reported several issues while trying to access Youtube. While some stated that they couldn't view the videos in high definition, others stated how the videos were randomly pausing and stopping. 

Netizens took full advantage of the current situation and took to social media and made memes about the Youtube outage and within no time, Youtube Down was trending on Twitter. While some people stated that they began cussing their wifi routers before realizing that it was Youtube that wasn't working, others shared a picture of Earth burning and wrote that this is what it looks like when Youtube stops working even for two minutes. A person mentioned how he turned off his cell phone twice to fix the issue, only to realize that it wasn't his phone which was at fault. A similar incident happened in November last year as well when several other Google services, including Google search, suffered a global outage and thousands took to social media and made memes about it as well. You can see a few hilarious memes about it here.

READ | Roku and YouTube TV issues explained: Google says 'we’re disappointed'

Image: Clockoutwars Twitter Account 

READ | UK's Prince William, Kate Middleton launch their own official YouTube channel | Watch
READ | YouTube Shorts: YouTube announces $100M fund for Top Creators on the platform
READ | Netizens trend 'Youtube Down' after platform reports outage, meme fest breaks out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT