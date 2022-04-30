Youtube Sensation Dog Pluto, Known For Spreading Positivity During COVID Lockdown, Dies

Bidding last goodbyes are always heartwrenching moments and it is even more distressing when someone close to our hearts departs. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an uptick in the annual death toll worldwide with many losing their dear and near under the grip of the deadly virus. However, amidst the perils put forth by the pandemic, a Montreal-based pet dog spread a ray of hope for people with its routine guidance on how to tackle the pandemic head-on. Pluto, the helium-voice schnauzer, rose to popularity through its YouTube channel handled by its pet parent Nancie Wight. The videos shared in the channel depicted Pluto's daily doses of wisdom on how to live amidst pandemic curbs, positive thoughts and even wisecracks.

However, in a piece of bad news for fans of Pluto, the Montreal dog, which aided a plethora of people in finding comfort during the testing times of the pandemic, died on April 30, Saturday. Pluto's parent Nancie made the announcement of its death on social media wherein she highlighted how an adorable pet she was, adding she, in fact lost a piece of her heart with Pluto.

Nancie's message on Facebook read, "My heart is shattered and these words I need to share are not coming easily. This morning we said goodbye to Pluto and sent her on her next adventure". Nancie shared that life got harder for her dog in its last few days.

"This morning, we said goodbye to Pluto and sent her on her next adventure. Despite her courage and determination at embracing her new normals, life just became too difficult for her" Nancie's Facebook post further read. She shared Pluto's final video on YouTube on Thursday.

Pluto's final video on YouTube has been viewed over 82,000 times. Nancie, after penning an emotional goodbye message to her beloved dog, also thanked her dear friend, writing, "Thanks to my dear friend Russ for taking this photo of us yesterday. I will cherish it", she wrote. The post got several comments from users, "until you meet again and my heart breaks for you….", a user wrote. A second user wrote, "Sending love and comfort from SoCAL. Thank you for giving Pluto such an amazing time on this plain. We know that you will meet again one day."

