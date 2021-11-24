Zomato Makes Hilarious Appeal To Its Customers Amid Rising Tomato Prices; Check It Out

Prices of tomatoes are skyrocketing in the country as the retail rate has shot up to as high as Rs 120 per kg in a few southern states and Rs 80 per kg in most Indian cities. Be it the opposition parties or the common people, all are expressing their grievances over the rising prices which, according to government data, are a result of widespread rains. Among those affected by this situation is food-delivery company Zomato, which apparently is experiencing a hiccup in its business owing to the price hike.

In its Twitter post on Wednesday, November 24, Zomato hilariously appealed to its users to not mistake the price hike of 'tomato' with 'Zomato' and avoid giving a one-star review to the company. "Guys, it’s ‘tomato’ whose prices are rising, please don’t write 1-star reviews for us[sic]," read Zomato's tweet.

guys, it’s ‘tomato’ whose prices are rising, please don’t write 1-star reviews for us 😅🙏 — zomato (@zomato) November 24, 2021

Needless to say, the tweet prompted a range of reactions from the netizens who frequently enjoy Zomato's services. One user wrote, "I saw the prices are rising and were about to sell Zomato shares but when read it again it was Tomato so stopped myself[sic]," whereas another asked for a cashback when the prices of tomatoes return to normal.

I saw the prices are rising and were about to sell Zomato shares but when read it again it was Tomato so stopped myself 😂 — Mehul Fanawala (@mehulfanawala) November 24, 2021

Will you give cashback when the price'll fall to 20/- ? — Naman Sachdev (@nnamansachdev) November 24, 2021

Numerous other users chimed in with their reactions and some of them are worth a laugh. Have a look at some of the reactions below.

Retail tomato price hike in India

As of now, the majority of the Indian cities are paying over Rs 70 for every kilogram of tomatoes. On the other hand, south Indian states are paying relatively higher as in Chennai, retail price of tomato was at Rs 100 per kg, Puducherry Rs 90 per kg, Bengaluru Rs 88 per kg and Hyderabad Rs 65 per kg. In the national capital, tomato was sold at Rs 72 per kg, according to the data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry while Tamil Nadu is paying Rs119 for the same. Reports suggest that major cities of south India have experienced moderate to heavy rainfalls during the northeast monsoon since the first week of November due to frequent formations of low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal, or cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI/@Twitter/Zomato