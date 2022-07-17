Zomato-Swiggy Delivery Executives Bonding On Delhi Road Sets Friendship Goals; Video Viral

Food delivery apps have replaced the traditional method of calling up a particular restaurant as the go-to option to order meals. When it comes to this industry, two companies, Zomato and Swiggy, rule the roost. The two platforms are rivals, trying to ensure the best collection of eateries and different offers and deals so that a consumer's hunger is satisfied only through their app, and not through their competitor.

However, on the ground, there was no such rivalry between the people who make these food orders possible. A video of two delivery executives from the competing companies bonding is doing the rounds on the internet and winning the hearts of social media users. In the viral video, which was posted on Instagram, a Swiggy delivery boy was seen helping a delivery man from Zomato in the ruthless Delhi heat.

The Swiggy delivery executive, on a bike, extended a helping hand to the Zomato delivery man, who was riding a bicycle, to deliver his order. The latter got relief from peddling his bicycle for a few moments as the former pulled him along. The video was posted by an Instagram user named Sannah Arora under the caption, "True friendship seen on these extremely hot and unbearable days in Delhi!!"

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral with nearly one million views and hundreds of comments on Instagram. Over 3.74 lakh people have liked it.

Internet says "divided by work, united by humanity"

Many social media users were seen praising the Swiggy delivery boy for his beautiful gesture. "Divided by companies united by profession," wrote one user in the comments section. While another commented, "We need this in today's world." "Best thing I saw today," remarked another. “Bros being bro"' and "Delhi still has such people?" were some of the other comments.