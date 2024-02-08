Advertisement

The 2023 Emmy Awards are arriving in 2024. Hollywood’s two strikes meant a four-month delay for television’s annual celebration of itself. But both have now been resolved and the show will go on. Here’s a look at the telecast, the ceremony, and the series and stars who are up for awards in major categories.

When and where to watch the Emmy Awards?

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Monday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The live show will be hosted by Anthony Anderson, the star of Black-ish and a past nominee.

It will be telecast live on the Fox network starting at 8 p.m. Eastern, and available to stream the following day on Hulu in America.

While in India the event will be streamed on January 16, at 6:30 AM in India, Lionsgate Play will stream the awards ceremony live. The live show will be hosted by Anthony Anderson, who was nominated for lead actor in a comedy seven times for his work on Black-ish. He is a first-time Emmys host, although he’s hosted the NAACP Image Awards eight times.

Anthony Anderson to host 75th Primetime Emmy | Image: Emmy Awards

Others appearing on the show stage as presenters and in other roles include Quinta Brunson and Pedro Pascal, who are both also nominees for multiple Emmys, along with Jodie Foster, Jenna Ortega, Jason Bateman, Stephen Colbert, Jon Hamm, Ken Jeong, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Frontrunners at the upcoming Emmys

As is typical at the Emmys, HBO shows dominated the nominations when they were announced way back in July. The top three nominees — Succession with 27, The Last of Us with 24, and The White Lotus with 23 — were all from the channel.

Succession is coming out as the best as the favorite for best drama, which it has won at two of the past three Emmys, and the acting categories are overloaded with its ensemble cast. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin are all up for best actor in a drama, four more men from the show are up for best-supporting actor and Sarah Snook got the best actress nomination.

Succession poster | Image: HBO

The White Lotus managed to get five nominees in the supporting actress category, including Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza. And if voters’ affection continues for The Last of Us it could also win best drama; its stars Pascal and Bella Ramsey are nominated in the lead acting categories.

The Bear, nominated in comedy categories despite being heavy on drama, won four Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremonies and is nominated for 13 overall. Ted Lasso, which won two, was tops among comedies with 21 overall nominations for its final season. The Emmys have loved the Apple TV+ soccer series since its kickoff. It won best comedy series and best actor for Jason Sudeikis in each of its first two seasons and is nominated to threepeat in both categories.

