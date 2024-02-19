Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 05:32 IST

BAFTA 2024: Mia McKenna-Bruce beats Jacob Elordi, Ayo Edebiri In Rising Star Category

Mia McKenna-Bruce has beaten names such as Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi and Sophie Wilde as she was honoured with the Rising Star Award at the BAFTAs.

Indo-Asian News Service
Mia McKenna
Mia McKenna | Image:Mia McKenna/BAFTA
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mia McKenna-Bruce has beaten names such as Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi and Sophie Wilde as she was honoured with the Rising Star Award at the BAFTAs.

McKenna-Bruce, 26, who grew up in Kent, received the nomination for her role as Tara in Molly Manning Walker's 'How to Have Sex'.

Advertisement

According to bbc.com, The Rising Star award is the only prize to be nominated by the public and has been running since 2005. Previous winners of the award include Daniel Kaluuya and Kristen Stewart.

'How To Have Sex' is about three British teenage girls who go on a rites-of-passage holiday -- drinking, clubbing and hooking up, in what should be the best summer of their lives.

Advertisement

At the BAFTA awards, "Oppenheimer" leads the nominations with 13, followed by "Poor Things" with 11. Both are up for best film. Christopher Nolan was just named the best director for the Cillian Murphy-starrer.

"Poor Things" is competing for adapted screenplay, in addition to leading actress Emma Stone and outstanding British film, reports variety.com.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 05:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

9 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

12 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

12 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

12 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

12 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

12 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rob's Meeting With Wife Made Him Change When Harry Met Sally Ending

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. BAFTA Awards 2024: 20 Days in Mariupol Wins Best Documentary Title

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  3. BAFTA 2024: Mia McKenna-Bruce beats Jacob Elordi In Rising Star Category

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  4. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Or Alia, Who Aced The Black On Black Drape?

    Lifestyle30 minutes ago

  5. Athiya Shetty Is Holding On to Weekend Like This

    Web Stories31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo