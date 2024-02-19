Advertisement

As anticipation builds for the upcoming Oscars in the United States, the 2024 BAFTA Awards have unveiled its prestigious lineup of honorees for outstanding films and performances in the United Kingdom.

The British Academy disclosed its annual winners on Sunday during a star-studded ceremony, which aired in the U.S. at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The event was helmed by Doctor Who luminary David Tennant and featured notable performances from Hannah Waddingham to pop sensation Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who treated audiences to her iconic "Murder on the Dancefloor" track.

This year's BAFTA nominees included major Oscar contenders such as Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, and Poor Things, all of which secured nominations for Best Film and Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Several frontrunners in the current awards circuit emerged victorious at the BAFTAs, with notable wins for Emma Stone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Robert Downey Jr., and director Christopher Nolan. Given the significant overlap in membership between the two organizations, these triumphs are a great build-up for their prospects at the Oscars.

Check out the full list of the 2024 BAFTA winners here:-

BEST FILM

Winner: Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas

Other nominees:

Anatomy of a Fall — Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

The Holdovers — Mark Johnson

Killers of the Flower Moon — Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas

Poor Things — Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone

DIRECTOR

Winner: Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Other nominees:

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet

The Holdovers, Alexander Payne

Maestro, Bradley Cooper

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Other nominees:

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Winner: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Other nominees:

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

LEADING ACTRESS

Winner: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Other nominees:

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

LEADING ACTOR

Winner: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Other nominees:

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

RISING STAR AWARD

Winner: Mia McKenna-Bruce

Other nominees:

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Sophie Wilde

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Winner: Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Other nominees:

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers — David Hemingson

Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

Past Lives — Celine Song

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Winner: American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

Other nominees:

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Winner: The Zone of Interest — Jonathan Glazer

Other nominees:

20 Days in Mariupol — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

Past Lives — Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

Society of the Snow — J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza

ANIMATED FILM

Winner: The Boy and the Heron — Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

Other nominees:

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget — Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram

Elemental — Peter Sohn, Denise Ream

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

DOCUMENTARY

Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

Other nominees:

American Symphony — Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun

Beyond Utopia — Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie — Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion

Wham! — Chris Smith

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Winner: The Zone of Interest — Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska

Other nominees:

All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

How to Have Sex — Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

Napoleon — Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa

The Old Oak — Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

Poor Things — Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara

Rye Lane — Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia

Saltburn — Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie

Scrapper — Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

Wonka — Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Winner: Earth Mama — Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)

Other nominees:

Blue Bag Life — Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President — Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo]

How to Have Sex — Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)

Is There Anybody Out There? — Ella Glendining (Director)

CASTING

Winner: The Holdovers — Susan Shopmaker

Other nominees:

All of Us Strangers — Kahleen Crawford

Anatomy of a Fall — Cynthia Arra

How to Have Sex — Isabella Odoffin

Killers of the Flower Moon — Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Winner: Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema

Other nominees:

Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro, Matthew Libatique

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

The Zone of Interest, Łukasz Żal

EDITING

Winner: Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame

Other nominees:

Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal

Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker

Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

The Zone of Interest, Paul Watts

COSTUME DESIGN

Winner: Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Other nominees:

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West

Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

MAKE UP & HAIR

Winner: Poor Things — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Other nominees:

Killers of the Flower Moon — Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

Maestro — Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

Napoleon — Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

Oppenheimer — Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

ORIGINAL SCORE

Winner: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Other nominees:

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Saltburn, Anthony Willis

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Winner: Poor Things — Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

Other nominees:

Barbie — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

Oppenheimer — Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

The Zone of Interest — Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

SOUND

Winner: The Zone of Interest — Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

Other nominees:

Ferrari — Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

Maestro — Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer — Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Winner: Poor Things — Simon Hughes

Other nominees:

The Creator — Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

Napoleon — Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Winner: Crab Day — Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

Other nominees:

Visible Mending — Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

Wild Summon — Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Winner: Jellyfish and Lobster — Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

Other nominees:

Festival of Slaps — Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

Gorka — Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

Such a Lovely Day — Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

Yellow — Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos