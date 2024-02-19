Updated February 19th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

BAFTA Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Oppenheimer, Poor Things Win Big, Barbie Snubbed

In the recently held BAFTA 2024 awards, Oppenheimer and Poor Things has swept major honours leaving Barbie with nothing.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming Oscars in the United States, the 2024 BAFTA Awards have unveiled its prestigious lineup of honorees for outstanding films and performances in the United Kingdom.

The British Academy disclosed its annual winners on Sunday during a star-studded ceremony, which aired in the U.S. at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The event was helmed by Doctor Who luminary David Tennant and featured notable performances from Hannah Waddingham to pop sensation Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who treated audiences to her iconic "Murder on the Dancefloor" track.

This year's BAFTA nominees included major Oscar contenders such as Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, and Poor Things, all of which secured nominations for Best Film and Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Several frontrunners in the current awards circuit emerged victorious at the BAFTAs, with notable wins for Emma Stone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Robert Downey Jr., and director Christopher Nolan. Given the significant overlap in membership between the two organizations, these triumphs are a great build-up for their prospects at the Oscars.

Check out the full list of the 2024 BAFTA winners here:-

BEST FILM 

Winner: Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas 

Other nominees:

Anatomy of a Fall — Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion 

The Holdovers — Mark Johnson 

Killers of the Flower Moon — Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas 

Poor Things — Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone 

DIRECTOR 

Winner: Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Other nominees:                             

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh 

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet 

The Holdovers, Alexander Payne 

Maestro, Bradley Cooper 

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer 

SUPPORTING ACTRESS 

Winner: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Other nominees:           

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

SUPPORTING ACTOR 

Winner: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Other nominees:   

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

LEADING ACTRESS  

Winner: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Other nominees:   

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

LEADING ACTOR 

Winner: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Other nominees:   

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

RISING STAR AWARD 

Winner: Mia McKenna-Bruce

Other nominees:   

Phoebe Dynevor 

Ayo Edebiri 

Jacob Elordi 

Sophie Wilde

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 

Winner: Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Other nominees:   

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach 

The Holdovers — David Hemingson 

Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer 

Past Lives — Celine Song 

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY 

Winner: American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

Other nominees:   

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh 

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan 

Poor Things, Tony McNamara 

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer 

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE 

Winner: The Zone of Interest — Jonathan Glazer

Other nominees:   

20 Days in Mariupol — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath 

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

Past Lives — Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon 

Society of the Snow — J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza 

ANIMATED FILM 

Winner: The Boy and the Heron — Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

Other nominees:   

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget — Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram 

Elemental — Peter Sohn, Denise Ream 

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg 

DOCUMENTARY 

Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

Other nominees:   

American Symphony — Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun 

Beyond Utopia — Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie — Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion 

Wham! — Chris Smith 

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 

Winner: The Zone of Interest — Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska

Other nominees:   

All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey 

How to Have Sex — Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis 

Napoleon — Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa 

The Old Oak — Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty 

Poor Things — Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara 

Rye Lane — Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia 

Saltburn — Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie 

Scrapper — Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough 

Wonka — Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby 

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER 

Winner: Earth Mama — Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)

Other nominees:   

Blue Bag Life — Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer) 

Bobi Wine: The People’s President — Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo] 

How to Have Sex — Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director) 

Is There Anybody Out There? — Ella Glendining (Director) 

CASTING 

Winner: The Holdovers — Susan Shopmaker

Other nominees:   

All of Us Strangers — Kahleen Crawford 

Anatomy of a Fall — Cynthia Arra 

How to Have Sex — Isabella Odoffin 

Killers of the Flower Moon — Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes 

CINEMATOGRAPHY 

Winner: Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema

Other nominees:   

Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto 

Maestro, Matthew Libatique 

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan 

The Zone of Interest, Łukasz Żal 

EDITING 

Winner: Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame

Other nominees:   

Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal 

Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker 

Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis 

The Zone of Interest, Paul Watts 

COSTUME DESIGN 

Winner: Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Other nominees:   

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran 

Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West 

Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates 

Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick 

MAKE UP & HAIR 

Winner: Poor Things — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Other nominees:   

Killers of the Flower Moon — Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen 

Maestro — Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell 

Napoleon — Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon 

Oppenheimer — Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid 

ORIGINAL SCORE 

Winner: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Other nominees:   

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson 

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix 

Saltburn, Anthony Willis 

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton 

PRODUCTION DESIGN 

Winner: Poor Things — Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

Other nominees:   

Barbie — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer 

Killers of the Flower Moon — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis 

Oppenheimer — Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman 

The Zone of Interest — Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora 

SOUND 

Winner: The Zone of Interest — Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

Other nominees:   

Ferrari — Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser 

Maestro — Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic 

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor 

Oppenheimer — Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo 

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 

Winner: Poor Things — Simon Hughes

Other nominees:   

The Creator — Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams 

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke 

Napoleon — Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet 

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION 

Winner: Crab Day — Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

Other nominees:   

Visible Mending — Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft 

Wild Summon — Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley 

BRITISH SHORT FILM 

Winner: Jellyfish and Lobster — Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

Other nominees:   

Advertisement

Gorka — Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson 

Such a Lovely Day — Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs 

Yellow — Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos 

