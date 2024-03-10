Advertisement

Oscars 2024 is finally here. In just a few hours, the world will see cinematic masterpieces win one of the most prestigious awards, and the pre-parties have already begun. Celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Jonathan Bailey, Blackpink ROSÉ and others attended pre-Oscars parties hosted by the Creative Artists Agency, the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair x NBCUniversal dinner, and the 17th annual Women in Film Oscar nominees party.

A sneak peek into Oscars pre-bash

As the global ambassador for Saint Laurent, K-pop idol Blackpink ROSÉ attended the brand's pre-Oscars dinner party in Los Angeles.

Lord Anthony Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings reunited for a pre-Oscars party on Friday. Jonathan Bailey and Regé-Jean Page were photographed catching up and getting clicked at the Creative Artists Agency pre-Oscars party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. Olivia Wilde and Sandra Bullock were among the celebrities in attendance.

#ROSÉ with Sharon Stone, Olivia Wilde, Anthony Vaccarello, Anja Rubik and Hailey Bieber 🖤



ROSÉ AT PRE OSCAR PARTY#ROSÉxSaintLaurent pic.twitter.com/bF1BaWei9H — the Rosé Connection (@theroseconnect) March 9, 2024

✨NEW✨ Jonny and Regé-Jean Page attending the CAA pre Oscar party! #jonathanbailey #regejeanpage pic.twitter.com/uDs6qSPCeM — Jonathan Bailey Daily ✨ (@jbaileydaily) March 9, 2024

Lili Reinhart at the WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles 03/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/gxECPp5nzg — More Culture Less Pop (@runawaywhorses) March 9, 2024

Vanessa Hudgens, Julianne Hough to host Oscars red carpet pre-show

Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough hosted The Oscars Red Carpet Show, the official lead-in to the 96th Oscars on March 10, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This marked Hudgens’ third consecutive year hosting the official Oscars pre-show, with Hough joining the actress for the first time. The 30-minute special highlighted nominees, performers and presenters and give viewers a multiview experience of red-carpet arrivals at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Before the official pre-show, ABC News will screen a live Oscars pre-show, Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!. The pre-show coverage will be available on ABC News Live until the commencement of the Oscar ceremony.

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(With inputs from ANI)