Published 16:42 IST, September 19th 2024

Coldplay To Perform In Mumbai in 2025: Know All About Dates, Venue And Other Details

After nearly a decade, Coldplay is all set to perform in India again on January 18 and 19, 2025. The band will perform at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai as a part of the band’s Music of the Spheres World Tour.