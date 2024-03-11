×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 08:18 IST

Emma Stone Breaks Down In Tears On Oscars Stage As She Accepts Academy Award For Best Actress

Emma Stone bagged her second Oscar for her performance in the film Poor Things. During her acceptance speech, the actress broke down in tears.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Emma Stone
Emma Stone | Image:Emma Stone
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Emma Stone bagged her second Oscar for her performance in the film Poor Things. Earlier, she won the Oscar for La La Land starring Ryan Gosling opposite her. As Emma won her second award, the actress broke down in tears on the Oscars stage as she expressed gratitude during her acceptance speech. 

Emma Stone breaks down on Oscars stage 

The 96th Academy Awards recently announced the Best Actress in a Leading Role winner. Emma Stone for Poor Things, Annette Bening for Nyad, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon, and Sandra Huller for Anatomy of a Fall were the Oscar nominees in this category in 2024. Emma Stone won the Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar award this year. While accepting her award, the actress broke down in tears on the Oscars stage. The viral video has been gaining attention as Lily Gladstone also seemed emotional as Emma Stone gave her a shoutout on the stage. Check the video now. 

Emma Stone wins big

Soon after Emma Stone won her second Oscar, she started by saying, “My dress is broken.” "I think it happened during I'm Just Ken." 

Emma Stone, visibly overwhelmed, addressed her main rival, Gladstone, saying she was "in awe of you". "It's been such an honour to be doing this with you and I hope we keep doing this together." 

She finished by thanking the Poor Things team, including Yorgos Lanthimos, saying, "Thank you for this gift of a lifetime in the role of Bella." 

Stone then thanked her parents and brother, her husband, and her daughter, "who will be three in three days and has transformed our world into technicolor. "I love you more than the entire sky."
 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 07:56 IST

Whatsapp logo